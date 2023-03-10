Neurologist calls the optimal height for life in the city

Neurologist Igor Orlov said that the floor on which a person lives affects the human body.

In conversation with Pravda.Ru On March 6, the specialist pointed out that it is not recommended to choose very low floors for housing, since at this height the polluted atmosphere and smog settles.

The specialist advised to choose an apartment above the third floor. For Moscow, according to Orlov, the best option is floors from the seventh to the ninth.

The neurologist warned that on floors above the fifteenth, the air density is reduced, this can harm people with cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, as well as those who suffer from neurosis or panic attacks, the channel notes. “360”.

In addition, much depends on the quality of the house, since new buildings have good ventilation and “everything dries out”. Old houses can have fungi and rodents.

On March 3, the therapist of the Medical On clinic in Novosibirsk, Yulia Kovalenko, said that the floor of the house on which a person lives can affect his psyche and somatic health. So, the inhabitants of the first floors are more likely to experience diseases of the pulmonary system and reduced immunity. The medic noted that heavy metals, aldehydes, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and benzpyrenes inevitably enter the body of those living on the lower floors, writes life.ru. But people on the upper floors often have anxiety disorders, as well as headaches and problems with blood pressure.

As the site notes kp.ru with reference to experts, the best for living are the floors in the middle of a multi-storey building, from the third to the seventh. Already on the eighth floor, the concentration of industrial smog in the air begins to increase, and by the 20th floor, the effect of dryness is added when the moisture content in the air decreases.