Therapist speaks about the symptoms of gastrointestinal disorders

On March 16, Olga Parfenova, a therapist at the Verba Mayr Center, said that weak immunity, a depressed mood, excess weight and skin problems can be symptoms of intestinal problems.

“It is in the gut that contains up to 90% of all immune cells in the body. It also produces hormones that are responsible for mood. Disorders of the gastrointestinal tract provoke obesity, atopic dermatitis, type 2 diabetes mellitus and other diseases, ”she explained. “Gazeta.Ru”.

In this regard, Parfenova advised, for any problems with the gastrointestinal tract (GIT), to consult a specialist and do a hydrogen breath test, an analysis for the content of short-chain fatty acids in the urine, and a comprehensive extended blood test for the presence of vitamins. According to her, this will help to establish a possible imbalance of the intestinal microbiota, identify food intolerances and fix the composition of microelements basic for health.

The doctor also noted that you can help the intestines if you follow the universal recommendations. For example, the use of fiber is necessary for the prevention and treatment of obesity and dysbacteriosis. It is found in cereals, raw vegetables and fruits.

In addition, Parfenova reported that unsaturated fats speed up metabolism, reduce appetite, and reduce the production of the stress hormone (cortisol). They are found in fish, nuts and seeds. The doctor emphasized the benefits of turkey meat, dark chocolate and cheese. Since these products contain tryptophan, from which serotonin (the hormone of joy) is synthesized. The use of berries, especially cranberries, contributes to the regulation of intestinal microflora, the specialist added.

In addition, the doctor recommended that foods containing gluten (cereal protein), lactose (milk protein), added sugar, excess salt, dangerous fats and chemical additives be excluded from the diet. They provoke disturbances in the intestinal microbiome.

The therapist advised to control the amount of food eaten and pay attention to physical activity. According to her, this contributes not only to maintaining the balance of the intestinal microflora, but also to improve external and internal health in general.

If the recommendations do not cope with the elimination of unpleasant symptoms within a few months, more serious diagnostics and treatment are needed, the doctor emphasized.

Earlier, on February 22, Svetlana Pavlichenko, Candidate of Medical Sciences, nutritionist, cardiologist and executive director of the Healthy Nutrition ANO Research Center, said that sugar-rich foods, such as sweets, carbonated drinks and packaged juices, are the most harmful to the digestive tract. Also, according to her, red meat and its products increase the risk of malignant tumors of the intestine.