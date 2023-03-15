Trichologist gives advice on the treatment of dandruff

Dermatologist and trichologist of Medicina JSC Olga Saperova said in an interview with Gazeta RU on Wednesday, March 14, that it is impossible to completely get rid of dandruff.

According to her, dandruff occurs in about half of the adult population of the planet, most often in men.

“The cause of dandruff is considered to be a combination of three factors: disruption of the sebaceous glands, waste products of fungal microorganisms on the scalp and individual susceptibility,” Saperova explained.

The trichologist noted that everyone can face a similar problem, for example, in winter, when the condition of the scalp worsens due to heating and increased dryness of the air in the premises, as well as due to the need to wear hats on the street.

The dermatologist said that the mechanism for the appearance of dandruff is simple – the layers of the scalp are constantly exfoliating and replacing each other. For most, according to Saperova, these scales are completely invisible, as the healthy death of the skin lasts a month. But in people with dandruff, this process takes about seven days, which is expressed in the appearance of clearly visible skin flakes, the specialist explained.

The doctor stressed that there is no specific cure for dandruff, so it is impossible to completely get rid of it, but antifungal creams and shampoos containing ketoconazole or salicylic acid can improve the condition of the scalp.

“Some products may contain coal tar, which slows down the growth of skin cells,” said the trichologist.

According to her, if dandruff affects not only the scalp, but also the eyebrows and nose, it is called seborrheic dermatitis. This disease is similar to dandruff, but unlike it, it is accompanied by inflammation of the skin. In each of the cases, Saperova recommended to see a doctor who would help choose the right therapy.

