World’s first mRNA vaccine against deadly bacteria developed

Israeli scientists have developed the world’s first mRNA vaccine that is 100% effective against deadly bacteria. The results of the study were published on March 8 in the journal Science Advances.

After success in the treatment of COVID-19, mRNA technology began to be actively used against various viruses. In addition to high efficiency, the drug is able to adapt to a new pathogen in a short time.

“Until now, it was believed that it was impossible to create mRNA vaccines against bacteria. We have proven that this is possible and demonstrated 100% efficiency,” commented co-author Edo Kon.

The principle of the technology is to synthesize virus particles in the laboratory, and then package it into lipid particles. When it enters the human body, the particles bind to cells and produce viral proteins. If a real pathogen enters the body, the immune system will be ready to overcome it.

