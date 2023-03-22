Ramadan is a significant month in Brunei Darussalam

Ramadan is a significant month in Brunei, where the majority of the population is Muslim. During this month, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset and engage in additional prayers and acts of charity. Ramadan is also a time for family and community gatherings, and it is customary to break the fast together with an evening meal called iftar and a pre-dawn meal called suhoor.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and it is a time for Muslims to fast from dawn until dusk. It is also a time for spiritual reflection, prayer, and charitable acts. In Brunei, Ramadan is observed with great reverence and devotion, and the month is filled with a range of religious and cultural activities.

Brunei is a small, oil-rich country located on the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia. Islam is the official religion of Brunei, and Ramadan is observed with great reverence and devotion. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims in Brunei wake up early in the morning to have suhoor, the pre-dawn meal, and then fast until sunset. The fast is broken with iftar, the evening meal, which is usually shared with family and friends.

During Ramadan, mosques in Brunei hold nightly prayers called Tarawih. These prayers usually last for around two hours and provide an opportunity for Muslims to come together and worship. The last ten days of Ramadan are especially significant, as they include the Night of Power (Lailatul Qadr), which is believed to be the night when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Iftar in Brunei is typically a festive affair, with families and friends gathering to break their fast together. One of the most popular dishes during iftar is bubur lambuk, a rice porridge made with meat, spices, and vegetables. This hearty and flavorful dish is often distributed for free at mosques and community centers during Ramadan. Other common iftar dishes include satay (grilled skewered meat), nasi goreng (fried rice), and kurma ayam (chicken cooked with dates and spices).

Brunei is known for its rich and diverse culinary traditions, and during Ramadan, the country’s food culture is on full display. Here are some of the favorite iftar and suhoor dishes enjoyed during Ramadan in Brunei:

Ambuyat

Ambuyat is a traditional Bruneian dish that is made from the sago palm tree. The starchy sago is mixed with water to create a sticky, glue-like substance that is eaten with various side dishes. During Ramadan, ambuyat is often served with a variety of curries, vegetables, and grilled meats.

Nasi Katok

Nasi Katok is a popular street food in Brunei, and it is a staple during Ramadan. It is a simple dish that consists of rice, fried chicken, and a spicy chili sauce. The dish’s name comes from the sound of knocking on the door (katok) to place an order.

Soto: Soto is a soup made with chicken or beef, vermicelli noodles, and a variety of herbs and spices. It is usually served with a side of rice or bread.

Kurma: Kurma are dates that are often eaten to break the fast. They are considered to be a Sunnah food, which means that they were eaten by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Roti John: Roti John is a popular Bruneian street food made with a baguette, minced meat, onions, and eggs.

Bubur Lambuk: Bubur Lambuk is a rice porridge made with a variety of ingredients, including meat, vegetables, and spices. It is often served during Ramadan and is a favorite iftar dish in Brunei.

Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal eaten before the fast begins. It is important to have a nutritious and filling meal during suhoor to provide energy for the day ahead. Some popular suhoor dishes in Brunei include:

Nasi Lemak: Nasi Lemak is a dish made with rice cooked in coconut milk, served with a variety of side dishes such as fried chicken, sambal, anchovies, peanuts and boiled eggs.

Mee Soto: Mee Soto is a noodle soup similar to Soto, made with chicken or beef and a variety of herbs and spices.

Porridge: Porridge, also known as congee, is a popular suhoor dish in Brunei. It is made with rice and can be served with a variety of toppings, such as meat, vegetables, and eggs.

Roti Telur: Roti Telur is a type of flatbread that is stuffed with eggs and onions. It is a popular breakfast dish in Brunei and is often eaten during suhoor.

Suhoor, on the other hand, is a more subdued meal as it is eaten in the early hours of the morning before dawn. Popular suhoor dishes in Brunei include bubur pedas, a spicy rice porridge with dried fish and vegetables, and roti canai, a flaky and crispy flatbread served with curry sauce. Sambal telur, a spicy egg dish, is also a popular suhoor option.

Aside from these traditional dishes, Brunei is also home to a diverse range of cuisine thanks to its history as a trading hub. During Ramadan, it is not uncommon to see local restaurants and food stalls offering special Ramadan menus featuring fusion dishes that blend traditional Bruneian flavors with international cuisine.

In conclusion, Ramadan in Brunei is a time of spiritual reflection, community gatherings, and feasting. From bubur lambuk to roti canai, there are plenty of delicious iftar and suhoor dishes to enjoy during this special month. Whether you are a resident or a visitor to Brunei, Ramadan is a unique and memorable time to experience the local culture and cuisine.