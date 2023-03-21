Suhoor in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE during the month of Ramadan

The culture of Suhoor, or pre-dawn meal, is an important part of the Ramadan experience in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This meal is consumed before the start of the fast, which begins at dawn and lasts until sunset.

Suhoor provides the energy and hydration needed to sustain oneself throughout the day of fasting, and it is also an opportunity for families and friends to come together before the day begins.

Suhoor in Saudi Arabia:

In Saudi Arabia, Suhoor is often a simple meal that includes traditional foods such as dates, yogurt, and bread. Many people prefer to have light meals that are easy to digest and provide sufficient energy for the day ahead. A popular dish in Saudi Arabia during Suhoor is Ful medames, which is made with cooked fava beans, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil. Other popular dishes include Shakshuka, which is a dish made with eggs, tomatoes, and spices, and Balaleet, a sweet vermicelli pudding.

Suhoor in Qatar:

In Qatar, Suhoor is an important part of Ramadan culture, and many families gather together to enjoy this meal. Suhoor in Qatar typically consists of a combination of traditional and modern dishes. A popular dish during Suhoor in Qatar is Machboos, a spicy rice dish made with meat or fish, tomatoes, and onions. Another popular dish is Balaleet, the same sweet vermicelli pudding as in Saudi Arabia. Qatari people also enjoy drinking Karak tea, which is made with black tea, milk, and sugar.

Suhoor in the United Arab Emirates:

In the UAE, Suhoor is a special meal that is shared by families and friends. Many Emiratis prefer to have light meals during Suhoor, and they typically include dates, laban (a drink made with yogurt), and Arabic coffee. A popular dish during Suhoor in the UAE is Thareed, a dish made with bread, vegetables, and meat or chicken. Another popular dish is Luqaimat, which are small, sweet dough balls that are deep-fried and served with date syrup.

Suhoor is an important part of Ramadan culture in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. This pre-dawn meal provides energy and hydration needed to sustain oneself throughout the day of fasting, and it is also an opportunity for families and friends to come together. While the dishes served during Suhoor may vary by region, they all reflect the traditions and customs of the people who live there.

In Qatar, the culture of inviting relatives and friends during Suhoor is quite common. Ramadan is a time of community and togetherness, and Suhoor is an opportunity for families and friends to come together to break their fast and share a meal before the day of fasting begins again.

It is not uncommon for Qatari families to invite extended family members, neighbors, and friends to their homes for Suhoor. In fact, it is seen as a generous and hospitable act to invite guests during this time. Hosting Suhoor is also considered to be a way of earning blessings and rewards during Ramadan.

During Suhoor gatherings in Qatar, a wide range of traditional Qatari dishes and beverages are served, such as Machboos, Balaleet, and Karak tea, among others. The host typically prepares an abundance of food to ensure that there is enough to share with all the guests.

The Suhoor gathering in Qatar is not just about eating, but also about socializing and bonding. Guests often engage in conversation, share stories, and exchange Ramadan greetings and blessings. It is a time for people to connect and strengthen their relationships with one another.

Inviting relatives and friends during Suhoor is a common tradition in Qatar. It is an opportunity for people to come together, share a meal, and strengthen their relationships with each other.

In Qatar, posh restaurants and five-star hotels often make special arrangements for Suhoor during the month of Ramadan. These establishments cater to those who prefer to dine out during this time, offering a luxurious and festive atmosphere for Suhoor.

Some of the special arrangements made by posh restaurants and five-star hotels in Qatar during Suhoor include:

Decorations and ambiance:

Restaurants and hotels decorate their venues with Ramadan-themed decorations, including lanterns, lights, and Arabic calligraphy. The ambiance is usually warm and inviting, with traditional music playing in the background.

Buffet-style dining:

Many restaurants and hotels offer Suhoor buffets that feature a wide range of Qatari and Middle Eastern dishes. These buffets typically include hot and cold appetizers, main courses, desserts, and traditional beverages like Karak tea and Arabic coffee.

Private dining areas:

Some establishments offer private dining areas for families and groups who prefer a more intimate setting. These areas are often decorated with Ramadan-themed décor and can accommodate small to large groups.

Shisha service:

Shisha, or water pipe, is a popular pastime in Qatar during Ramadan. Many restaurants and hotels offer shisha service during Suhoor, allowing guests to relax and socialize while enjoying their meal.

Live entertainment:

Some establishments feature live entertainment during Suhoor, including traditional Arabic music, dance performances, and storytelling. This adds to the festive atmosphere and creates a memorable experience for guests.

Posh restaurants and five-star hotels in Qatar make special arrangements for Suhoor during Ramadan, including decorations, buffet-style dining, private dining areas, shisha service, and live entertainment. These arrangements offer guests a luxurious and memorable experience while celebrating the traditions and customs of Ramadan.