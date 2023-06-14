1.5 million tourists during the first half of 2023

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, President of Qatar Tourism and CEO of Qatar Airways Group, affirmed the great development witnessed by the tourism sector in the State of Qatar over the past years, stressing that this sector has recorded exceptional leaps that have made Qatar among the tourist destinations in its regional environment and the region in general. Especially with its distinguished hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which is a landmark in the history of the country, not only for its importance as the most prominent sporting event in the world, but also for its huge impact on various sectors in the country.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al-Baker said that the great success achieved in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has reflected positively on the performance of the tourism sector in the country, as the total number of visitors and tourists to Qatar this year reached a record high. 1.5 million tourists during the first half of this year only.

His Excellency pointed to the positive impact of the tournament on the tourism sector in general and the role it played in highlighting Qatar’s culture and modernity, pointing out that the World Cup showed the world that Qatar is a leading global destination that offers its visitors wonderful experiences, whether traveling to it, staying in it or exploring its features.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker also noted that, in the 12 years leading up to the tournament, Qatar had witnessed tremendous development in its infrastructure, whether that infrastructure was required by the sports tournament or dictated by Qatar’s long-term national strategy in the field of tourism.

Qatar has established itself as a major destination for travelers who come to it for the purpose of leisure and work together, saying, “We have a diverse calendar of periodic events and festivals. Doha Jewelery and Watches Exhibition and Qatar International Food Festival, two events organized annually by Qatar Tourism that attract visitors from all over the world. There is also the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix and the Geneva International Motor Show – Qatar, which will be held next October, in addition to the International Horticultural Exhibition “Expo Doha 2023”, and we have another package of events and activities that will continue throughout the year, and it is expected to attract large numbers of visitors. Visitors from all over the world.

In addition to those interested in Arab culture and traditions, and the events and festivals held in the country, His Excellency indicated that Qatar has also become an ideal destination and a hidden gem for celebrities and dignitaries who are looking forward to luxury shopping, dining in the most luxurious restaurants, and enjoying their holidays without being disturbed by crowds, curiosity, or photo requests. He touched on another important feature of the State of Qatar that makes it attractive to all travelers and visitors, which is security, as Qatar is consistently ranked as one of the safest countries in the world.

On Qatar’s tourism strategy to attract visitors from the GCC countries, and how Doha can distinguish itself from other cities in the region with regard to tourist attractions, shows and events, His Excellency stressed that Qatar always strives to achieve distinction through its endeavors to transform into a thriving cultural destination that embraces art centers and galleries. And world-class museums, saying, “We attach great importance to enhancing the presence of Qatari heritage and culture, which is rich in its diversity, and we have already succeeded in establishing Qatar as a cultural destination and a global center for arts and innovation.”

His Excellency the President of Qatar Tourism indicated that the recent expansion and growth witnessed by the tourism sector, including hotels and resorts suitable for families coming from the countries of the region, represents more advantages that encourage these visitors to come to Qatar, as they discover every time something new that they can see in Qatar, stressing that Qatar has already proven to be an ideal destination during periods of national holidays and special occasions, and as such, Qatar Tourism expects large influxes of visitors during the upcoming festive holidays.

With regard to the promotional campaigns aimed at strengthening Qatar’s position as an attractive destination for visitors from the GCC countries, His Excellency pointed out that Qatar Tourism has launched the “Winter in Qatar” campaign. In addition, Qatar Tourism is keen to participate in travel and tourism exhibitions in the region so that it can She shed light on the most prominent attractions and new tourist offers that Qatar provides to its visitors, adding that Qatar Tourism participated in late March of this year at the Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Fair 2023, which is the first official participation of Qatar in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 2017, and recently participated in The Riyadh Travel Fair, which concluded on May 24, strengthens its relationship with travel and tourism partners in the region.

In his interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, President of Qatar Tourism and CEO of Qatar Airways Group, focused on international cruise ships, which represent a vital source for promoting growth in the marine tourism sector in Qatar, as Doha Port has received since the end of 2018. 2022 Many ships carrying thousands of visitors from different countries of the world.

Regarding the movement of cruise ships at Hamad Port, His Excellency said: “We consider the marine tourism sector as a major component within the process of developing the tourism industry in general in Qatar. There is no doubt that the vital strategic location that Qatar occupies, its great sea view of the Arabian Gulf coast and world-class infrastructure facilities make it a leading destination for maritime companies looking to enhance their travel routes across the region, pointing out that Qatar has directed large investments to develop the marine tourism sector. And the construction of advanced facilities to allow the reception of giant cruise ships, adding that Doha Port has become the gateway to Qatar for marine tourism, especially after the massive development process that included it, as it now includes a station to receive cruise passengers that can accommodate 12 thousand passengers per day, and it is equipped with all amenities and services to ensure Providing a smooth and enjoyable tourism experience for cruise visitors.

He pointed out that the number of visitors to Qatar who arrived on board cruise ships reached 162,403 visitors during the period from December 2022 to February 2023, an increase of 184 percent compared to the same period in the previous season (when it reached 57,202 visitors at the time).