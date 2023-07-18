1.574 billion riyals, the volume of real estate transactions last June

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the month of June amounted to one billion and 574 million and 575 thousand and 828 riyals.

The data of the analytical real estate bulletin issued by the Ministry of Justice showed that (301) real estate transactions were recorded during the month, as the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan and Al Daayen topped the most active transactions, in terms of financial value during the month of June, according to the real estate market index, followed by the municipalities of Al Wakra and Umm Salal, in terms of transaction volumes. Al Khor, Al Thakhira, and Al Shamal.

The real estate market index for the month of June revealed that the financial value of Doha Municipality’s transactions amounted to 682,117,639 riyals, while the financial value of Al-Rayyan Municipality’s transactions amounted to 426,787,506 riyals, bringing the financial value of Al-Daayen Municipality’s transactions to 209,715,908 riyals.

The financial value of Al-Wakra Municipality’s transactions amounted to 128 million and 144 thousand and 286 riyals, while the Umm Salal Municipality recorded transactions worth 100 million and 676 thousand and 550 riyals, and the Municipality of Al Khor and Al-Thakhira recorded transactions of 14 million and 907 thousand and 996 riyals, so that the Municipality of the North recorded transactions worth 12 million and 225 thousand. And 943 riyals.

In terms of the traded areas index, the indicators show that the municipalities of Al-Rayyan, Doha and Al-Wakra recorded the most active municipalities for traded real estate areas during the month of June, with a rate of (29%) for Al-Rayyan Municipality, followed by the Doha Municipality with a rate of (25%), and Al-Wakra with a rate of (16%), while Al Daayen Municipality recorded transactions with a rate of (15%), Umm Salal transactions with a value of (10%), Al Shamal (3%), and Al Khor and Al Thakhira (2%) of the total traded areas.

In terms of the index of the number of real estate transactions (properties sold), the trading indices showed that the most active municipalities during the month of June for the number of sold properties were Doha Municipality with a rate of (24%), followed by Al Rayyan Municipality with a rate of (21%), then Al Daayen Municipality with a rate of (18%). Then the municipality of Al-Wakra and Umm Salal with (15%) each, then the municipality of Al-Shamal with (4%), while the municipality of Al-Khor and Al-Thakhira recorded (3%) of the total real estate transactions.

The average price per square foot for the month of June ranged between (503-1016) in Doha, (220-482) in Al-Wakra, (350-425) in Al-Rayyan, (253-493) in Umm Salal, and (285-528). in Al Daayen, and (221-301) in Al Khor and Al Thakhira, and (162-173) in the North.

The trading volume revealed that the highest value of (10) real estate sold for the month of June was recorded, which recorded (5) real estate in Doha municipality, (4) real estate in Al Rayyan municipality, and one real estate in Al Daayen municipality.

With regard to the volume of mortgage transactions during the month of June, the number of mortgage transactions that took place during the month reached (93) transactions, with a total value of 1 billion 361 million 502 thousand and 248 riyals.

Doha Municipality recorded the highest number of mortgage transactions with (48) transactions, equivalent to (51.6%) of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality with (22) transactions, equivalent to (23.7%) of the total number of mortgaged properties, then Al Wakra Municipality with (9) transactions, which is equivalent to (9.7%) of the total mortgaged properties, then Al Daayen Municipality with (7) transactions, which is equivalent to (7.5%), then Al Khor and Al Thakhira Municipality with (3) transactions, which is equivalent to (3.2%). %) of the total mortgaged real estate during the month, and finally the Umm Salal Municipality with (3) transactions, equivalent to (3.2%) of the number of mortgaged real estate.

With regard to the value of mortgages, the Doha Municipality came in the lead with a value of 930,590,353 riyals, while the Umm Salal Municipality recorded the lowest value, amounting to 4,500,000 riyals.

In view of the indicator of the movement of mortgage transactions by studying the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties to the percentage of their financial value, we find that the percentage of the number of mortgaged properties is greater than the percentage of the amounts of mortgage transactions, in all areas that witnessed mortgage transactions except for the municipalities of Doha and Al Rayyan, so that the amounts of mortgage transactions have been achieved A higher percentage compared to the average number of foreclosure transactions.

By tracking the movement and volume of mortgage transactions that took place during the month of June, Doha Municipality recorded (8) of the top (10) mortgaged properties, while Al Rayyan Municipality recorded two mortgaged properties. The volume of mortgage transactions for the top 10 properties reached (74%) of the total value of all mortgage transactions that took place. Done during the month of June.

With regard to the trading activity in the Pearl and Al Qassar area, the number of transactions registered during the month of June (51) for residential units, which were included in the buying and selling operations, with a total value of 94 million and 49 thousand and 302 riyals.

Real estate trading data during the month of June 2023 showed that the real estate sector continues to grow steadily and strongly in various investment and commercial fields, so that the active trading movement that the sector is witnessing during the recent period continues, especially with the issuance of new laws and decisions related to real estate brokerage, documentation, ownership and usufruct, in addition to Laws attracting domestic and foreign capital.