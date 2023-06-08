10 Qatari companies display their investment projects

With the participation of 10 Qatari startups with promising innovative projects, Qatar Development Bank concluded the Project Presentation Day for its business incubators and accelerators for the year 2023. The event witnessed remarkable success for the participating entrepreneurs and investors, as the startups presented their projects in various fields and sectors, in the presence of investors, experts and workers. In the national entrepreneurship system, under the strategic auspices of the (QNB) Group and the golden sponsorship of the Investment Promotion Agency in Qatar, with the presence of the Ooredoo network as an incubation partner, and a strategic partnership with Microsoft. Qatar Development Bank and its business incubators and accelerators supervised the organization of the event, which was held in Building (M7).

The fields and business models of the companies participating in the event varied between digital project management, electronic stores, education platforms, fashion and design, as all participating companies developed their business models in line with digital transformation, to provide innovative and new ideas that contribute to reaching a more developed and open business system. Operational digital solutions capable of raising the efficiency of national services and products.

The ten participating companies enjoyed a journey of continuous support from Qatar Development Bank, as the bank embraced them and provided initial investments that help develop and develop their business models, leading to the Project Presentation Day, which aims to enable companies to access new investments that enhance their growth journey. The participating companies presented their projects to angel investors, experts and entrepreneurs in attendance. The list of companies included: SkyStruct, Cleveric, Tiactro, Pronto, Indelg, and E- eArabic, Foodster, eHaris, Appomatory, and My Pet World.

The corporate presentations were attached to the bilateral meetings between the owners of the companies and interested investors, to discuss ways of future cooperation and possible investment opportunities. This was followed by Qatar Development Bank honoring the group of investors present, in recognition of their active role in developing the national entrepreneurship system, through their interest in new and innovative projects.

On the importance of Project Presentation Day, Mr. Abdul Rahman Hisham Al-Suwaidi, Acting CEO of Qatar Development Bank, said: “What distinguishes Project Presentation Day for this year is the diversity in the fields and sectors of the participating projects from all business incubators and accelerators of Qatar Development Bank.” He added: “It is a day Presenting projects is an important platform for all startups and their owners, as it provides a development opportunity to access angel investments, bringing together investors from investment funds in Qatar, entrepreneurs and innovators, to enhance direct bilateral relations between entrepreneurs and investors, in a way that serves our strategy at Qatar Development Bank to support Startups and small and medium-sized companies, in line with our goals of achieving economic diversification through the private sector.

For his part, Mr. Khaled Ahmed Al-Sada, Senior Executive Vice President of Corporate and Institutional Banking Services at QNB Group, expressed the importance of having such events for Qatari entrepreneurs because of the pivotal role of these innovative startups in contributing to the development of the national economy and strengthening Qatar’s position as a center for investment and entrepreneurship. Innovation, and in such events, new horizons can be discovered and future ideas for pilot projects can be developed.

Qatar Development Bank continues to provide the necessary support to the national entrepreneurship system through its various programs and services, to be a pivotal partner in the growth journey of small and medium enterprises from idea to export, and to meet their aspirations at every stage in order to compete at the national and international levels and contribute to the realization of Qatar National Vision 2030.