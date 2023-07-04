114.6% increase in real estate sales during May

The Planning and Statistics Authority has issued the one hundred and thirteenth issue of the Bulletin (Qatar; Monthly Statistics), which is a series of statistical bulletins issued on a monthly basis. In this issue, the most important statistical changes that occurred in the country during the month of May 2023 were highlighted, in addition to extracts from the results of the 2020 census.

The agency revealed a monthly increase in the total number of properties sold during May by 114.6%, and the total number of new driver’s licenses increased by a monthly rate of 75.6%.

As for tourism, the total number of inbound visitors reached about 285,000 visitors, recording a monthly decrease of 12.1% (compared to April 2023). While it increased annually by 71.7% (for May 2022). The largest number of visitors came from the GCC countries by 37%. As for visitors by type of port, visitors by air accounted for the highest percentage, accounting for 66% of the total number of visitors.

The total number of new vehicles registered per month increased by 20.5% (compared to April 2023). In addition to the increase in total traffic violations at a monthly rate of 12.6% (compared to April 2023), this month also witnessed an increase in total traffic accident deaths by 53.8% (compared to April 2023).

Demographic data showed an increase in the total population residing in the country from 2.85 million in May 2022 to 3.00 million in May 2023, at an annual rate of change of 5.2%, and a monthly increase of 1.5% (compared to April 2023).

With regard to vital statistics, the total number of live births reached 2,381 during May 2023, and the total number of Qatari live births increased by 2.4% compared to last month, while the total number of deaths reached 211 registered deaths, an increase of 9.9% compared to April 2023.

May 2023 witnessed a monthly increase of 41.8% and 148.4% in the total marriage contracts and the total divorce certificates, respectively, as the total number of marriage contracts reached 329 marriage contracts, while the total number of divorce certificates reached 159 divorce cases.

As for social security data, its value amounted to 80 million Qatari riyals in May 2023 for 14,433 beneficiaries, recording a monthly increase of 2.8% for the value of social security. It also witnessed a monthly increase of 0.5% for the number of beneficiaries from social security.

As for the banking sector, the value of the broad money supply (2) amounted to about 699 billion riyals during May 2023, recording an annual increase of 6.5% compared to May 2022, while the value of quasi-money, which includes deposits of commercial banks, amounted to about 955 billion Qatari riyals. During the month of May 2023, recording an annual decrease of 1.3% compared to May 2022, when the total deposits at that time were about 967 billion Qatari riyals.

With regard to data on building permits issued, the total number of permits reached 758 permits during the month of May 2023, recording a monthly increase of 97.9%, and an annual increase of 17.5%.

With regard to new registered vehicles, the bulletin indicated that the total number of registered vehicles during the month of May 2023 amounted to 8,214 new vehicles, registering a monthly increase of 20.5%, and an annual increase of 25.7%.

As for data related to traffic accident cases, excluding accidents without injuries, their total number reached 704 during May 2023, recording a monthly decrease of 9.6%. It also recorded an annual decrease of 14.4%. Light injuries recorded the vast majority of traffic accident cases during the same month at a rate of 92%, followed by severe injuries at a rate of 5%. As for deaths, it amounted to 20 deaths, equivalent to only 3% of the total traffic accident cases.