150% growth in trade with Indonesia in 5 years

His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Tawar Al-Kuwari, First Vice-President of Qatar Chamber, received at the Chamber’s headquarters yesterday, Wednesday, a delegation representing the Indonesian Entrepreneurs Association, in the presence of His Excellency Mr. Radwan Hassan, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the State of Qatar, and the heads of some Indonesian companies in the province of South Sumatra operating in the sectors of food, fertilizers, mining and trading. Coal, housing development and tourism.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance trade and investment cooperation relations between the two sides, investment opportunities in both countries and opportunities for investment, in addition to the possibility of establishing joint and mutual projects.

Bin Towar praised the distinguished relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Indonesia, especially in the trade and economic fields, pointing to the common desire to strengthen these relations in a way that benefits the economies of the two countries.

He explained that Indonesia is an important trade partner for Qatar, as trade exchange between the two countries has grown by more than 150 percent over the past five years, reaching about 3.2 billion Qatari riyals in 2022, compared to 1.26 billion riyals in 2017.

For his part, His Excellency the Indonesian Ambassador, Mr. Radwan Hassan, praised the distinguished relations between the two countries, noting the mutual visits and the agreements signed in order to develop trade relations.

He pointed out that there are many investment opportunities available in Indonesia in general and in Sumatra Island in particular.