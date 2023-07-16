18.2 billion riyals surplus of the state’s trade balance last May

The country’s merchandise trade balance, which represents the difference between total exports and imports during the month of May, achieved a surplus of 18.2 billion riyals, recording a decrease of 16 billion riyals, or 46.8%, compared to data for the same month of the previous year 2022, and a decrease of approximately 3.8 billion riyals, i.e. Its rate is 17.2%, compared to April 2023.

According to the data of the Planning and Statistics Authority today, the total Qatari exports (which include exports of local origin and re-exports) amounted to approximately 27.8 billion riyals, a decrease of 35.3%, compared to data for May 2022, and a decrease of 9.4% compared to April 2023.

On the other hand, the value of merchandise imports increased during May 2023, to reach about 9.6 billion riyals, an increase of 9.5% compared to data for May 2022, and an increase of 10.4% compared to April 2023.

The Planning and Statistics Authority attributed the decrease in the value of commodity exports last May compared to the same month of the year 2022, to the decline in the value of exports of “oil gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons”, which represent (liquefied natural gas, condensate, propane, butane, etc..) to reach about 17.3 billion riyals, by a percentage 38.2%, and the value of “oil oils and oils obtained from bituminous mineral raw materials” decreased to approximately 4.5 billion riyals, or 20.8%, and the value of exports of “oil oils and oils obtained from non-raw bituminous mineral materials” decreased to about 2.0 billion riyals, or 41.1%. .

In terms of exports according to the main countries of destination, China ranked first in the destination countries for the exports of the State of Qatar during May 2023, with a value of approximately 4.6 billion riyals, or 16.7% of the total value of Qatari exports, followed by South Korea, with a value of approximately 3.6 billion riyals, or 12.8 percent. % of the total value of exports, then India with a value of approximately 3.1 billion Qatari riyals, or 11.1%.

In comparison between May 2023 and the amended data of May 2022, the group of “jet turbines and propeller turbines, other gas turbines and their parts” came at the top of the list of commodity imports, with a value of 600 million riyals, an increase of 104.7%, followed by the group of “cars and other designed vehicles.” Primarily for the transportation of people”, with a value of approximately 500 million riyals, an increase of 36.0%, and a group of “electrical equipment for telephone (telephone) or wired telegraph (telegraph), including devices transmitting the network, and its parts” with a value of 400 million riyals, an increase of 36.2%.

With regard to imports according to the main countries of origin, the United States of America ranked first in the countries of origin with regard to the imports of the State of Qatar during May 2023, with a value of approximately 1.8 billion riyals, or 19.3% of the total value of merchandise imports, then China, with a value of 1.4 billion riyals, or 14.6%, followed by India, at a value of 500 million riyals, or 5.6%.