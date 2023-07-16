2.48 million riyals, the net losses of Qatar and Oman in the first half of 2023

The financial statements of the “Qatar and Oman” Investment Company (a Qatari public shareholding company) revealed that it incurred a net loss of 2.48 million riyals in the first half of the year 2023, compared to a net profit of 3.56 million riyals for the same period of the previous year.

Data issued by the company, published on the Qatar Stock Exchange website today, indicated that the loss per share reached 0.008 Qatari riyals in the first half of the year 2023, compared to earnings per share of 0.011 Qatari riyals for the same period of the previous year.

It is noteworthy that the Qatar Oman Investment Company was established in 2006, with a capital of 315 million riyals.