2023 A new chapter in the journey of success and development of “Aamal Company”

Building an outstanding reputation for providing high quality services and products

Proven track record of delivering successful projects and diversifying investment

A preferred partner for customers in various fields of the Qatari market

Aamal Company continues to expand and achieve success by signing many important contracts and agreements, which would support the operations of its subsidiaries and add value-added projects to its diversified investment portfolio, most notably the following:

Aamal Services Company wins new contracts from Mowasalat Company, worth 100 million Qatari riyals. The term of these contracts extends for five years, and came into effect on April 1, 2023. These contracts are specialized in providing cleaning services, pest control, and vehicle washing services.

Aamal Readymix Company won a contract for a new project from the Porr-HBk-Midmac consortium of the Public Works Authority “Ashghal”, with a value exceeding 40 million Qatari riyals. The contract extends for 18 months, and includes the supply of ready-mixed concrete products for a construction project. A drainage tunnel in Al Wakra and Al Wukair regions.

Aamal Services Company won a contract for a project for the Ministry of Municipality worth about 45 million riyals. The duration of these contracts extends for three years, and is concerned with providing cleaning services for all buildings and sites, and maintaining toilets of the Ministry of Municipality.

Tiga Information Technology Qatar won a five-year contract worth 320 million riyals aimed at providing a number of digital solutions required for the e-health portal project, such as electronic prescription, database and many others.

Tiga IT Qatar provides core healthcare IT solutions related to healthcare interoperability, patient engagement, public health management and personalized healthcare.

successful projects

The winning of these contracts by Aamal’s subsidiaries is a continuation of the company’s series of successes, which has been able to build a distinguished reputation in providing high-quality services and products in Qatar, as the company has a proven track record in delivering successful projects on time, which always makes it the preferred partner for leading customers. in the market in various fields.

Responsibility promotion

The company pays great attention to strengthening its activity in the field of social responsibility, as it believes in the importance of the role of the private sector in this field. The company’s activities focus on promoting education, sports, health, environment and community opportunities. The company supports many activities that aim to raise awareness of best practices in business, governance and cultural exchange, and its responsibility towards its community and its surroundings. Our subsidiaries continue to build on their core values ​​of responsibility and sustainability, implementing strategies that address environmental issues, empowering people, and providing safety awareness and training programs for all of their employees.

Looking forward to a sustainable future

In the coming years, Aamal looks forward to continuing to devote more time, effort and resources towards social responsibility programs in order to achieve a sustainable future, with the aim of leaving a positive impact on societies and working for a better future.

Aamal Company’s social responsibility activities include, for example, its commitment to community health and adopting a healthy lifestyle through its support for the support team established by the Qatar Olympic Committee since 2021, in addition to supporting the Qatar Cancer Society and the awareness programs and activities carried out by the association. As part of the company’s interest in education, training and empowerment of community members, Ibn Sina Company and Ibn Sina Pharmacies continue to cooperate with the College of Pharmacy at Qatar University and Doha University of Science and Technology to give students training opportunities, scholarships and job opportunities, in addition to providing training and development opportunities for electrical engineering students at Qatar University in factories Doha Cables Company. As for the company’s efforts to preserve the environment and water resources, Aamal’s subsidiaries use new equipment with better performance, reuse water after distillation, and recycle waste from their factories.

Leadership in multiple activities

Aamal Company is one of the largest companies with multiple activities in Qatar, and it has a leading role in contributing to the growth of Qatar, as it has contributed to the diversification of the country’s economy away from the traditional sources of oil and gas income. Aamal Company was listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in late 2007, and it is one of the first family companies to be listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange, and through its transformation into a public shareholding company, it provided investors with the opportunity to be part of the growth and development of the Qatari economy in a balanced manner. Aamal Company A well-established company with a proven record of successes and achievements, as it takes advantage of the available business opportunities to achieve strong sustainable growth by providing high-quality services and products across a range of sectors: industrial production sector, real estate sector, trade and distribution sector, and service management sector.