23 billion riyals total bids for treasury bills during May

The total value of bids for treasury bills during the month of May amounted to 23 billion riyals, while the value of issuances amounted to 9.5 billion riyals, according to the Qatar Central Bank.

Qatar Central Bank said today, on its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that the issuances varied their maturities, amounting to 4 billion riyals for a week at an interest rate of 5.5050%, one billion riyals for a month at 5.5625%, and 1.5 billion riyals for a period of 3 months at 5.6450%, and for a period of 6 months, one billion riyals, at 5.7025%, and for a period of 9 months, one billion riyals, at 5.75%, and for a period of one year, one billion riyals, at 5.75%.