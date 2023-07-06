240.7 billion riyals reserves and liquidity

The Qatar Central Bank revealed that the international reserves and liquidity in foreign currencies with the Qatar Central Bank continued to grow, reaching 240.7 billion riyals. The official reserves of the Qatar Central Bank grew to reach 182.4 billion riyals.

The most important main indicators of the banking sector increased during the month of May 2023 compared to May 2022, as follows:

Domestic liquidity, represented by money supply (M2), increased by 6.5%, to reach about 699.2 billion riyals.

The total assets of commercial banks increased by 3.6%, to reach about 1.88 trillion riyals.

Total local deposits increased by 5.2% to reach about 778.2 billion riyals.

Total domestic credit increased by 4.4%, to reach about 119 trillion riyals.

The Qatar Central Bank issued treasury bills and Islamic sukuk for the month of July for a period of one week, one month, three, six, nine months and a year, at a value of 5 billion riyals, indicating that the total bids amounted to 13.75 billion riyals.

The Qatar Central Bank stated, on its website, that the issuance of treasury bills was distributed by 500 million riyals for a week at an interest rate of 5.5050 percent, 500 million riyals for a month at an interest rate of 5.5625 percent, one billion Qatari riyals for three months at an interest rate of 5.6450 percent, and one billion Qatari riyals for a term of 5.6450 percent. Six months with an interest rate of 5.7025 percent, one billion Qatari riyals for nine months with an interest rate of 5.7500 percent, and one billion Qatari riyals for one year with an interest rate of 5.7500 percent.

The Central Bank affirms that treasury bills are a tool of monetary policy aimed at supporting monetary and financial stability in Qatar, as the Central Qatar works to stabilize the exchange rate of the Qatari riyal, freedom of transfer, stability in the local price level, in addition to financial stability. By managing the exchange rate policy of the Qatari riyal, implementing related operations, drawing up and managing monetary policy, following up on its implementation, evaluating its performance, issuing cash, regulating its circulation, managing public debt operations such as bonds and bills within the country, contributing to financial stability policies, and acting as a bank For banks operating in the country, investing the financial reserves of the bank in foreign currencies, managing and organizing payments and settlements

Treasury bills represent a government debt instrument, issued within a period ranging from three months to a year, and are considered short-term securities. It is distinguished by its ease of disposal without the bearer suffering any losses. Because the permission is usually sold at a discount, that is, at a price less than its face value. On the maturity date, the government is obligated to pay the face value of the warrant, and the difference represents the amount of return to the investor. It also provides an appropriate return and a good investment compared to investing in foreign securities in foreign markets.