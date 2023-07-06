32% increase in transit containers

Mwani Qatar announced that the performance in the first half of this year 2023 witnessed an increase of 32% in the number of transshipment containers compared to the same period last year. 5% respectively.

Mwani Qatar received 95,963 containers in June 2023, a growth of 1% compared to last May. This comes while units of vehicles and handling equipment recorded a growth of 21% during the month to reach 7,543 units.

Mwani Qatar said that enhancing the safety of maritime navigation and ensuring the safe passage of all ships in Qatari waters comes at the top of our priorities at Mwani Qatar, as we are constantly working to manage and maintain all navigational aids deployed along the coasts of Qatar and the various waterways.

Mwani Qatar is responsible for managing the ports and marine transport terminals in the State of Qatar. In addition, the provider of port services and integrated logistics services in Qatar plays another pivotal role.

Through its role in the development of Hamad Port, it has become a key player in diversifying Qatar’s economy into a post-hydrocarbon sector.

In addition to managing berths, dry ports and container terminals, Mwani Qatar provides marine guidance services, towing and mooring of ships, managing navigational aids, in addition to shipping, unloading, handling and storage of goods. It is also involved in the development of sea ports and related services in accordance with global standards.

Mwani Qatar is responsible for managing Hamad Port and Ruwais Port, which are two commercial ports, in addition to developing Doha Port, which has become a port for cruise ships.

Hamad Port, the largest commercial port in the country, is one of the most important long-term projects that embody the Qatar National Vision 2030, which is a tributary for social, economic, environmental and human development in Qatar. The multi-billion dollar investment not only provides additional capacity, but also offers a new set of capabilities for specific segments of the maritime transport sector.

The port handles a variety of different imports including livestock, motor vehicles and bulk grain. In addition, it includes a station for coastal security ships and a marine support station. Hamad Port extends over an area of ​​28.5 square kilometers and includes a general cargo terminal with a capacity of 1.7 million tons annually and a grain terminal with a capacity of 1 million tons annually, in addition to a car station that accommodates 500,000 cars annually. The first of the three container terminals at the port is currently operating, with a capacity of 2.5 million TEUs per year, which will eventually reach more than 7.5 million TEUs per year. These capabilities will be supported by a network of land, sea and railways to support the port’s transshipment capabilities in the region. Hamad Port has already been able to bring about a qualitative shift in diversifying the Qatari economy and enhancing competitiveness through its role in securing the import and re-export of goods and commodities. Hamad Port secures the oil and gas sector, represented by Qatar Chemical and Petrochemical Marketing and Distribution Company (Muntajat), exporting a number of its shipments through the port to its final destinations around the world, as the port is responsible for providing loading and unloading services for the company’s containers, including containers loaded with products. So are empty containers. The port also facilitates and develops the support services required for containers.

In addition, Hamad Port is equipped with the latest technologies used in the operation of ports, which are characterized by the highest standards of security and safety, including the control tower with a unique design with a height of 110 meters, and the customs inspection area for the rapid clearance of goods (5600 containers per day), in addition to a platform For inspection of ships and other multi marine facilities.