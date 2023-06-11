34% of travelers are haunted by their daily lives

Some recent research has shown that more than a third of travelers in Qatar (34%) find it difficult to get away from their daily lives while on vacation, which made Hilton want to help them destress and enjoy their vacation.

About a third of the people surveyed, 24%, confirmed that they feel unable to separate their work life from their routine life, and that they only feel that they are on a real vacation when they are on their way to their destination.

Hilton, which operates more than 7,000 hotels around the world, announced its cooperation with Dr. Julia Boero, an expert in psychology and sensory autonomic response, and launched the Sounds of the Stay audio clip for the autosensory response, which was designed to help vacationers rest and relax, based on the fact that about 59 % of travelers in Egypt confirmed that their feeling of exhaustion from work is the main motive for their need for vacation, while 62% of them explained that listening to music gives them a feeling of vacation, rest and relaxation.

Hilton researched which sounds convey a traveler’s immediate sense of vacation, and respondents’ responses to sounds that give them a sense of relaxation and vacation included the soft roar of waves (43%), the soft music in a hotel lobby (42%), and the sound of a piano in a restaurant (41%). %).

These sounds inspired the creation of the unique clip, which also includes a number of different sounds that play a role in sensually transporting people to their favorite place, including the sound of sand under the sound of steps (32%), the sound of water when jumping in the swimming pool (30%), and the laughter of children (31%) ) and the sound of suitcase wheels on the lobby floor (30%).

Commenting on the matter, Dr. Julia Boero, a psychologist and autosensory response expert who advised the creation of the clip, said: “Researchers are paying attention to studying the effect of daily sounds on levels of relaxation and well-being in people, especially during the past few years, so it is logical that the sounds associated with We have vacation in mind and holidays are able to give people a feeling closer to rest and relaxation even before they set off for their destination.”

She added, “By collaborating with Hilton, this work helped us to prepare the clip, which was inspired by the subjective sensory response, and shed light on the methods we use to help people prepare mentally for their vacation destination, which helps them to gradually transition into the atmosphere of vacation.”

Patricia Page Champion, Senior Vice President and Global Commercial Director at Hilton, said: “With my professional experience in the hotel field, I can see people feeling happy when they arrive as it reflects on their faces, and there is no doubt that a wonderful stay gives people an opportunity to rest, reflect and connect, as it We seek, through this audio clip, to enable them to reach this feeling before the start of their vacation.”

The Sounds of the Stay clip has been produced to have the perfect length, frequencies and sound intensity that have been scientifically proven to help people feel relaxed. It lasts three minutes and includes a number of soft, slow and repetitive sounds such as footsteps on the beach sand and suitcase wheels rolling on the hotel’s marble floor. All of them move the listener to a state of calm and relaxation.

Carefully thought-out sounds, such as a friendly welcome upon arrival at the hotel or the sound of bed sheets folding at bedtime, help create a sense of direction in the listener, giving the impression that they will be transported to their imagined location as soon as they close their eyes.

The following is a list of the most prominent sounds that travelers said transport them to the atmosphere of the holiday:

1. The quiet roar of the waves (43%)

2. Pleasant music in the lobby or elevator (42%)

3. Piano music in the restaurant (41%)

4. A friendly welcome at the hotel (37%)

5. The sound of footsteps on the sand (32%)

6. Children laughing in the swimming pool (31%)

7. The sound of wind-blown towels (31%)

8. The sound of water when jumping into the pool (30%)

9. The sound of food being cooked at a buffet (30%)

10 The sound of suitcase wheels on the floor (30%)