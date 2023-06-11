35 flights per week.. Oman Air: Increase Doha flights

Oman Air announced an increase in the frequency of its scheduled flights to Bahrain and Doha, with the aim of providing more convenient flexibility for passengers.

From its center of operations in the Omani capital, weekly flights to Doha will witness a significant increase to 35 flights from 21 flights, as of June 24. The summer schedule of the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman provides several trips at different times throughout the day, starting from early morning to late evening, with the aim of giving dear guests the opportunity to plan business trips or weekend vacations, as well as one-day trips better than any other. time ago. There are now 11 flights per week to Bahrain

Oman Air connects the Omani capital, Muscat, with the most important major destinations in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as it operates 35 flights per week to Dubai, 21 flights per week to each of Riyadh and Jeddah, in addition to 14 flights per week to Kuwait. The carrier also seeks to increase the number of passengers wishing to spend short holidays in the region from Muscat.

The enhanced flight schedule contributes to the implementation of various travel plans, and the enjoyment of a fast and smooth travel experience, whatever the destination.

Oman Air is the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman. It was established in 1993 with the aim of serving important domestic routes and has since witnessed steady growth. Today, the carrier is classified as a global airline that connects global cities with Oman and promotes its picturesque nature, rich heritage and hospitable culture.

The award-winning Oman Air has played a major role in making the Omani capital, Muscat, one of the most desirable travel destinations in the Middle East, while supporting the commercial, industrial and tourism sectors. With its new and modern fleet, including the Boeing 737 and 787 Dreamliners, which feature unprecedented fuel efficiency and luxurious interiors, Oman Air is known for its exceptional world-class products and services both in the air and on the ground, and for the distinctive Omani hospitality it provides to each guest. throughout their journey.