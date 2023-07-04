48 million riyals of Eid scrap withdrawals

Al-Eidiya ATMs recorded a record turnout during the blessed Eid Al-Adha period, as the value of withdrawals exceeded about 48 million riyals from all devices.

And the Qatar Central Bank announced the suspension of the Al-Eidiya exchange service, “Eid scrap.”

The Eid holiday witnessed a great demand from families and young people for Eid junk from the sites identified by the Qatar Central Bank and covered the most prominent parts of the city of Doha.

Families were keen to withdraw enough cash for Eid days, in light of the increased demand for it from children and youth, and some preferred to keep it as a non-traditional gift on Eid al-Adha.

Bank work teams have reinforced cash amounts at ATMs, including devices that have Eid scrap as determined by the Qatar Central Bank before the Eid holiday, since June 22.

Al-Eidiya, “Eid scrap”, made it possible to withdraw cash categories with a value of: 5 riyals – 10 riyals – 50 – 100 riyals.

ATMs were located in each of Place Vendome Mall – Mirqab Mall – Mall of Qatar – Al Wakra Old Market – Doha Festival City – Al Hazm Mall – Al Khor Mall – Al Meera Al Thumama – Al Meera Muaither – Doha West Walk.