6.6% net profit growth for a business company in the first half of 2023

The net profits of Aamal Holding Company “Aamal” (a Qatari public shareholding company) increased by 6.6% during the first half of this year, to reach 166.767 million riyals, compared to 156.433 million riyals in the same period last year.

Figures issued by the company, published on the Qatar Stock Exchange website today, showed an increase in earnings per share, to reach 0.026 riyals in the period ending on June 30, 2023, compared to earnings per share of 0.025 Qatari riyals for the same period in the previous year.

Aamal Holding Company was established in 2001, with a capital of 6.3 billion riyals.