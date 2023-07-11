6% increase in Mercedes-Benz sales in the second quarter of this year

The German company “Mercedes-Benz” recorded an increase in sales in the second quarter of this year by 6% on an annual basis.

And the company, which is based in Stuttgart, announced that its business has rebounded strongly, especially in the local market, and its sales reached 515,700 cars.

She explained that 58,600 cars were sold in Germany during the second quarter of this year, an increase of 23%, and the company sold a total of 157,100 cars in the European market.

The Asian market maintained the largest percentage of sales, as the company’s sales there amounted to 239,200 cars, most of which were sold in China (183,600 cars).

Sales rose by 3% in the North American market, where 98,800 vehicles were sold.

Mercedes saw a particularly strong boost with its purely electric cars, which saw sales up 123% to 56,300 units.

During the first six months of this year, the company sold nearly 1.02 million vehicles, an increase of 5% compared to the same period last year.

According to company data, purely electric vehicles accounted for 102,600 of them, just over a tenth of total sales.