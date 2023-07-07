633 thousand passengers on the metro and tram on Eid

Qatar Railways Company “Rail” announced the transportation of about 633,375 passengers through the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, from June 28 to July 1.

This came in the official account of “Rail” on the social networking site “Twitter”, which indicated that 613,120 passengers were transported via the metro, and another 20,255 passengers via the Lusail Tram.

The network of Doha Metro and Lusail Tram stations witnessed a great turnout during the blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday, due to its connection to the public’s favorite entertainment destinations in the Corniche, Katara and Lusail celebration venues, as well as commercial malls.

The Education City metro station came at the forefront of the stations that witnessed the peak of turnout during Al-Adha, due to its direct connection to the Education City World Cup stadium, which hosted Eid Al-Adha prayers in the presence of thousands of worshipers, in addition to the influx of passengers to the other 36 stations through the three metro lines (red, green and gold). Which has come to provide a smooth and safe transportation experience for the country’s residents and visitors throughout the year, especially during special occasions and holidays.

The keenness of citizens and residents to use the metro reflects the qualitative and cultural shift that it brought about in the public transport system and the success of changing the culture and lifestyle of society by dispensing with private cars and relying on the metro network for their various movements, especially during seasons and holidays. This was helped by the good planning of the stations, which serve all regions. vitality in the country.

It is worth noting that the Doha Metro set records in terms of operational performance since the start of its services in the year 2019, which witnessed the transportation of about 333 thousand passengers during the National Day, and this number was later exceeded during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, as the metro recorded during the fifth day of the year. The tournament set a new record in the number of passengers, by transporting more than 827 thousand passengers in one day, to and from the tournament stadiums and other destinations.