7.219 billion riyals real estate transactions in 5 months

The report of Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects Company said that real estate transactions recorded during the first five months of this year (from the beginning of January to the end of May 2023) amounted to about 7.219 billion riyals, compared to approximately 8.395 billion riyals that were recorded in the same period of the year. the past.

Al-Asmakh’s report attributed this decline to the desire of real estate owners and real estate companies to keep their properties and invest them in the field of leasing to achieve the greatest possible investment benefit.

The report indicated that these values ​​recorded during the first five months of this year are considered high, despite their decrease on an annual basis.

The report added: The corrections that occurred in the real estate market, which led to a decline in real estate and land prices and rental values ​​in varying proportions according to regions, are expected to continue until the end of this year.

In terms of rents for the residential real estate market, Al-Asmakh’s report said: The rental values ​​of residential units witnessed a decrease during the first quarter of this year, compared to the values ​​recorded in the fourth quarter of last year 2022.

As for office rents, the report of Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects Company said: The monthly rents for offices have maintained their prices since the beginning of the current year «2023» in some areas, and their values ​​have decreased in varying proportions in other regions, according to the services and high specifications provided by each building.

The report said: The long-term trajectory of the real estate sector in Qatar is good, especially with the remarkable volume of government investment in infrastructure projects, which provides major and important support to the real estate sector on a larger scale.

The report also shows that the government is building some of the leading real estate projects.