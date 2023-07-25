7.7% of QIIB’s net profits in the first half of 2023

The net profit of Qatar International Islamic Bank (a Qatari public shareholding company) increased by 7.7% in the first half of this year to reach 615 million riyals, compared to 571.1 million riyals in the same period of 2022.

Data issued by the bank showed an increase in earnings per share to 0.41 riyals in the period ending on June 30 of the year 2023, compared to earnings per share of 0.38 riyals in the first half of 2022.

HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar International Islamic Bank, said that the results achieved by the bank show the harmony with the strength of the Qatari economy, which enjoys the best levels of solvency regionally and internationally, and is able to continue to achieve the best opportunities and growth factors for various economic sectors in the country, especially the banking sector.

For his part, Dr. Abdulbaset Ahmed Al Shaibi, QIIB Chief Executive Officer, pointed out that the results achieved by the Bank at the end of the first half period reflect its success in positively aligning its results with various circumstances, developments and challenges, and responding to various developments in the banking work environment and its global development trends.