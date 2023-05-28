9 companies complete their successful participation in the “Model Factory”

The industrial companies graduating from the Model Factory Programme, the first of its kind in Qatar and the region in the field of industrial capacity development, celebrated their success in completing programs for raising operational excellence and production efficiency at a ceremony held by Qatar Development Bank in the presence of many members of the national business system.

The “Model Factory” offers a set of training and mentoring programs such as the Transformation and Learning Program for medium-sized companies, and the Kaizen Journey Program for small companies, which works on continuous improvement of production processes and includes eliminating unnecessary waste, and streamlined workshops for micro-enterprises, with an emphasis on digitization and transformation solutions. digital for it all.

Mr. Abdul Rahman Hisham Al Suwaidi, Acting CEO of Qatar Development Bank, said, “We congratulate all the companies that graduated today for what they have achieved in their training journey, and what they have achieved in terms of operational flexibility that contributes to raising their production competencies, which is the main goal of launching the model factory, and we look forward to expanding the scope of benefit.” In the future, it will reflect on the national industrial system as a whole and increase its positive contribution, both in terms of quantity and quality, to the national economy.”

The ceremony witnessed the graduation of nine Qatari companies in several different industrial sectors, which are Mazraati Company, Suhail Factory for Metal Formations, Suhail Metals Company, Elegancia Steel, Elegancia Carpentry, Qatar Meat Production Company, Qatar Integrated Factory for Plastic Bags, Salem Bin Hassan Al Ansari Carpentry Company, and Elegancia Carpentry Factory. Qatar rock wool.

Many industrial companies in the State of Qatar have benefited from what the model factory offers since its launch in 2021, with more than 100 field visits to these companies and in various sectors operating in the country, with more than 30 beneficiary small and medium companies, and the returns on their business models, especially through the transformation program. And learning, in addition to raising the level and efficiency of its productivity by an average of 30% and an expected financial value of about 88 million Qatari riyals.

This is in addition to the evaluation programs supervised by the model factory, such as the evaluation of the SIRI model, which reflects the companies’ readiness for digital transformation at the technical level, the mechanism and methods of work, as well as the administrative structure and the readiness of human resources for digital transformation.

The model factory programs provide the beneficiary companies with the best international industrial practices, in line with the endeavors of Qatar Development Bank to raise the contribution of industrial companies to the national economy and diversify it, which is one of the pillars of the country’s national vision, and makes the State of Qatar an advanced industrial center based on knowledge and harnessing the best technologies.