98% increase in building permits during May

Building permits issued during last May in various municipalities in the country increased by 98%, to reach 758 building permits, compared to 383 building permits in April 2023.

In its monthly statement, the Planning and Statistics Authority revealed that most municipalities in the country recorded an increase in the number of building permits during last May, compared to April 2023, and this increase was clearly observed in all municipalities: Al Shamal (300 percent), Umm Salal (240 percent), Al Sheehaniya (130 percent), Al Daayen (127 percent), Al Wakrah (101 percent), Doha (89 percent), Al Rayyan (83 percent), Al Khor (26 percent).

First: Building Permits:

In a quick review of the data of building permits issued during the month of May 2023 according to their geographical distribution, Al Rayyan Municipality comes at the forefront of the municipalities in terms of the number of building permits issued, as it issued 187 permits, or 25% of the total licenses issued, while the Doha Municipality came in second place with 168 license i.e. 22%,

In terms of the type of permits issued, the data indicates that the number of permits for new buildings (residential and non-residential) constituted 40% (302 permits) of the total building permits issued during May 2023, while permits for building additions accounted for 58% (442 permits). Finally, hedging licenses by 2% (14 licenses).

By analyzing the data of new residential building permits, we find that villa permits top the list, constituting 84% (203 permits) of the total new residential building permits, followed by apartment buildings with a percentage of 8% (19 permits), then housing loan housing category with a rate of 7% (17 permits). license).

On the other hand, we note that commercial buildings come at the forefront of permits for new non-residential buildings by 48% (29 permits), followed by industrial buildings such as workshops and factories by 28% (17 permits), then government buildings by 13% (8 permits).

Second: Building Completion Certificates

In a quick review of the data on building completion certificates issued during the month of May 2023 according to their geographical distribution, we find that Al-Rayyan Municipality comes at the forefront of the municipalities in terms of the number of building completion certificates issued, as it issued 116 certificates, or 25% of the total building completion certificates issued, while it came Al-Wakra Municipality ranked second with 105 certificates, or 23%, followed by Al Daayen Municipality, which issued 86 certificates, or 19%, and then Doha Municipality, with 84 certificates, or 18%.

The remaining municipalities are as follows:

Umm Salal 31 certificates 7%, Al Khor 16 certificates 3%, Al Shamal and Al Sheehaniya 13 certificates 3% for each municipality.