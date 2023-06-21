A cooperation agreement between Ariane Real Estate and the Ministry of Planning and Housing in the Sultanate of Oman

In a cooperation considered the first of its kind between Ariane Real Estate Company in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Planning and Housing in the Sultanate of Oman, a historic agreement was signed aimed at developing the smart city (Sultan Haitham City).

Ariane Real Estate, in cooperation with the Ministry of Planning and Housing in the Sultanate of Oman, will undertake the development of the first phase of Madinat Sultan Haitham, at a cost of RO 327 million.

Quality and sustainability standards

The first phase of the city includes a wide variety of high-end, commercial and residential real estate projects, which aim to meet the needs of residents and investors alike. The cities will be planned and implemented in accordance with approved international standards. It is certain that the project will be implemented by Ariane with high skill and experience, while adhering to the highest standards of quality and sustainability to support the vision of the Government of Oman 2040.

Ariane will develop two areas in the city with a total area of ​​2,221,817 square meters serving approximately 15,380 people, providing approximately 368 townhouses, 597 independent villas, 346 villas and 676 apartments. The project is expected to be completed in 3 phases and the completion of the first phase of the project within 3 months. Years.

Urban strategy

The project, which was recently inaugurated by the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq, is a model for future cities in the Sultanate. The city also constitutes an attractive and investment-enhancing destination, and a quantum leap in urban design and urban planning, in line with the vision of “Oman 2040”.

The project, which bears the name Sultan Haitham City, will have an impact on “achieving the requirements of economic and social growth and preserving the cultural heritage for future generations.” The smart city, which accommodates 100,000 people, “represents a unique model for the future of Omani cities, as it contains attractive elements for living and residence.” And use, which is an important step in achieving the urban strategy in the country ».

multiple options

The city is characterized by several features, perhaps the most prominent of which is a network of roads that allow multiple access options from one place to another through the availability of path options, whether for vehicles or pedestrians, in addition to the diversity of uses and urban blocks, and this is an essential feature in cities that are popular with their users.

The new city of Sultan Haitham also has the characteristics of flexibility and good planning, as many spaces and buildings can be used for different purposes, providing its users with several options of uses.

Structural techniques.

The city is also characterized by the richness of the place in terms of appearance, as its design is the most detailed and rich in the smallest details through the selection of various and appropriate materials related to the local environment, in addition to the multiplicity of components that give belonging to the place and the Omani or Arab environment, as well as the diversity of the use of construction techniques.