A new service package for the establishment of companies

Yesterday, the Ministries of Commerce and Industry, Labor, Justice, and Interior launched a package of new services that expand the scope of single window services and facilitate company registration procedures. The new updates will allow investors to benefit from fully digitized services, without the need to visit the websites of the relevant ministries or their headquarters to complete No steps required.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, said: “In implementation of the directives of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to provide the best level of performance and services in government agencies, the Ministry is keen To improve the operational performance of the government, and to establish a supportive and attractive work environment for local and foreign investments that is dynamic and vital, and enhances the position of the State of Qatar as an ideal destination for investment and work in the region.”

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, Minister of Labor, said: “We are keen to harness advanced technologies and benefit from our technological infrastructure to further develop the labor sector and facilitate the services provided by the Ministry. There is no doubt that improving and simplifying procedures is one of our priorities to facilitate the attraction of the best global talents and skills to the country.”

In turn, His Excellency Mr. Masoud bin Mohammed Al Ameri, Minister of Justice, said: “The new package of services reflects our commitment to enhancing transparency and facilitating legal procedures to facilitate doing business in the country.

He added that improving the legal framework, as well as simplifying administrative procedures, would stimulate economic growth in the way we aspire to.

The services provided include improving the process of issuing commercial records, by reducing registration requirements and automating internal audit procedures and reviews with government agencies. The establishment’s registration number has been automatically added to the commercial register when it is issued through the single window, and labor approvals will be issued automatically with each new commercial register by linking with the Ministry of Labor. In addition, the electronic facility registration card and labor recruitment approvals will be issued directly in the electronic wallet of the Metrash 2 program, as a result of the fruitful cooperation that took place with the Ministry of Interior by linking the systems directly to the single window platform.

The requirements for opening bank accounts have also been reduced, and company owners can open a bank account through the commercial registry and memorandum of association only, in addition to the regulatory requirements for banks.

Under these improvements, the number of steps required to conduct business has been reduced based on the best practices that were taken into account when designing the investor’s journey, in cooperation with the Civil Service and Governmental Development Bureau. Now it will be possible to issue a commercial registration and start doing business in just one day.

As for the categories of companies benefiting from the new decision package, they are newly established companies, as they will have a set of facilities aimed at facilitating their establishment procedures, attracting the required competencies, and issuing the necessary visas.

Startups will be able to obtain immediate labor approvals during the incorporation stage through direct extraction of the commercial register, through the single window platform. With regard to the diversity of nationalities of workers that can be recruited, the choice of nationalities will be available to investors through the single window.