A partnership between Qatar Finance and Elegancia Healthcare

The Qatar Financial Center Authority, the legal and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Center – and Elegancia Healthcare Company – a subsidiary of the Investment Holding Group – a pioneer in the field of healthcare, which was established on the principles of human services and global excellence, signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic partnership that serves the interests of both parties in Enhancing the healthcare sector in the State of Qatar and contributing to its long-term sustainability.

The MoU defines the framework for the partnership between the two sides, as one of its main objectives is to facilitate cooperation between relevant stakeholders, including public and private institutions, academia and other actors in this field, with the aim of stimulating the exchange of knowledge and experiences and creating opportunities for effective communication that contribute to the development of solutions. Innovative healthcare.

Yousef Mohamed Al-Jaida, CEO of the Qatar Financial Center, said: “We are proud of this partnership with Elegancia Healthcare, through which we will work to enhance innovation and effective collaboration in the field of healthcare in Qatar.

He added, through this cooperation, we aim to launch initiatives that contribute to creating a favorable work environment for startups, supporting relationships and stimulating cooperation between the main actors in this field.

For her part, Sheikha Al Anoud bint Hamad Al Thani, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer at the Qatar Financial Center, stressed the importance of this cooperation, and said: “We are pleased to announce this innovative partnership between the Qatar Financial Center and Elegancia Healthcare Company, which will reinforce our commitment to providing Exceptional service to our clients.

This strategic alliance aims to redefine healthcare standards by providing the latest choices to our customers. Through the state-of-the-art employee healthcare program offered by Elegancia Healthcare, we enable our companies to prioritize the well-being of their employees.

For his part, Mr. Joe Hazel, CEO of Elegancia Healthcare, expressed his happiness with this partnership, saying: “We are pleased to conclude this partnership with the Qatar Financial Center to expand the range of healthcare services that we provide to employees and partners.