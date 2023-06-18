A slight decline in the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange by 0.05%

The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased slightly today, by 5.63 points, or by 0.05%, to reach the level of 10,265.83 points.

During the session, 228 million and 483 thousand and 917 shares were traded, with a value of 533 million and 140 thousand and 219,006 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 18,028 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 20 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 25 other companies fell, while two companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to 610 billion and 376 million and 556 thousand and 940,330 riyals, compared to 611 billion and 442 million and 566 thousand and 241,130 riyals, in the previous session.