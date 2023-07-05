A slight rise in gold prices amid anticipation of the US Central Bank’s direction

Gold prices moved slightly, amid cautious trading ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June monetary policy meeting, later today.

Spot gold prices rose 0.2% to $1927.99 an ounce, in a range not exceeding eight dollars, while US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1935.50.

In terms of other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.3% to $22.88 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.1% to $915.94 and palladium fell 0.5% to $1236.46.