A slight rise in gold prices amid anticipation of the US central bank’s direction

Gold prices recorded a slight increase today, at a time when traders are awaiting more economic data later in the week, in search of indications about the Federal Reserve’s (US Central) directions regarding raising interest rates in the future.

Gold prices rose in spot transactions by 0.2%, to reach $1925.56 an ounce, and US gold futures rose by a similar rate, to $1932.30.

And the dollar index rose 0.1%, which curbed the rise in bullion prices, given that the rise in the dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

With regard to other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.3% to $22.96 an ounce, platinum jumped 1.1% to $916.42, and palladium jumped 2.1% to $1,254.44.