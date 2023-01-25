A suspicious organization operates in Bangladesh

It is alleged that Tehreek-e-Kashmir is maintaining discreet connections with terrorist Hafiz Saeed’s Milli Muslim League and Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir. In 2018, the US designated Milli Muslim League and Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir as terrorist groups and affiliates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

A school is running at Tarakandi Sarishabari Road, Sarishabari under Jamalpur district in Bangladesh by an organization named Sircer Pasha Welfare Trust. According to information, Sircer Pasha Welfare Trust is a UK registered charity No. 1100473, and Bangladesh registered INGO No. 2143. The website of this organization does not have its office address or phone number in the United Kingdom or Bangladesh except for two Gmail and Yahoo email addresses. There is no information about people involved behind this organization, which surely would raise suspicion. Most importantly, on a map displayed on the website, this organization displays Pakistani flags at a number of locations in the district.

On January 22, 2023, an individual named Waseem Zaffar in a tweet said:

“Lovely afternoon shared with many new & old friends fundraising for a great cause in Bangladesh. I’ve been inspired by how @Freedom5016 have united to cycle the UK, Europe & now are planning a trip to cycle across Bangladesh in a few days time all to raise money to build a school”.

Waseem Zaffar’s above tweet about raising fund is for the school at Jamalpur district in Bangladesh.

According to information, Waseem Zaffar hails from Pakistan occupied Kashmir and is a councilor of Lozells ward in Birmingham and is well-connected to an individual named Fahim Kayani, who reportedly maintains deeper connections with Jamaat-e-Islami and Hizbul Mujahedin.

According to a source, Fahim Kayyani is the President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir in the United Kingdom and an open supporter of Jamaat-e-Islami. He is on Indian intelligence radar for links to proscribed groups in the US.

In March 2022, several British lawmakers, including Afzal Khan, Liam Byrne , Imran Hussain, Paul Blomfield, Gill Furniss, Muhammad Yasin, Khalid Mehmood, Tahir Ali and Yasmin Qureshi joined Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK at 10 Downing Street to submit a petition to then Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging his government to speak about “human rights violations including violation of women’s rights” in Jammu & Kashmir. During this joining, Tehreek-e-Kashmir was led by Fahim Kayani, Rehana Ali, Sheni Hamid, Soraya Boyd, Raja Muhammad Azad.

One of the key agendas of ‘Tehreek-e-Kashmir’ is to provide support towards Pakistan-backed jihadist outfits inside Jammu & Kashmir and continue anti-India propaganda throughout the world.

It is alleged that Tehreek-e-Kashmir is maintaining discreet connections with terrorist Hafiz Saeed’s Milli Muslim League and Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir. In 2018, the US designated Milli Muslim League and Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir as terrorist groups and affiliates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Connections between Tehreek-e-Kashmir and Hizbul Mujahideen

In July 2017, India protested to the UK government over a planned rally to mark “Burhan Wani Day” in Birmingham, questioning how the British authorities could allow the glorification of terrorists on its soil.

The Indian High Commission in London wrote to the UK Foreign Office to register its protest.

The rally was planned by UK-based Kashmiri groups to mark the first death anniversary of the commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit killed in a gun battle with Indian armed forces in the Kashmir Valley on July 8, 2016.

India’s deputy high commissioner, Dinesh Patnaik, sent a “note verbale” to the UK foreign office including details of Wani’s crimes and propagation of violence in the Valley.

“A rally on Kashmir is a different matter but to glorify and eulogize a terrorist is unacceptable. The UK itself has suffered at the hands of terrorism in the last few months and lives have been overturned as a result. How can law and order allow such a glorification of terrorists and propagation of violence”, wrote Patnaik.

The senior diplomat also questioned if the UK government would allow the same UK-based protest groups, which have their origins in Pakistan, to organize a rally in favor of Pakistani-origin Khuram Butt and other terrorists involved in the attack on London Bridge in June which claimed eight lives.

“If the same people celebrating Wani were to plan a similar glorification of Khuram Butt and the other London Bridge terrorists, would this country’s law and order allow that to go ahead as well”, he questioned, adding that the joint statement issued following British prime minister Theresa May’s visit to India in November 2016 had categorically stated joint action against all forms of terrorism.

A “note verbale” is an unsigned diplomatic communication prepared in the third person and is used by foreign missions to highlight issues of importance between countries.

Groups such as Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe were involved in the organization of the rally as part of a so-called “Martyrdom Day” call for Wani from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The same groups were caught on camera waving images of Wani and “We Want Freedom” posters during the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on June 4, 2016.

Condemning anti-India activity on British soil, then Indian high commissioner to UK, YK Sinha said: “The way the UK permits anti-India activity on its soil, in Delhi people are quite perturbed about that. We are also a democratic society but we do not discuss issues that affect our friends and allies”.

