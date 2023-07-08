A warm welcome to the return of Qatar Airways to fly in the skies of Birmingham

Qatar Airways resumed its flights to Birmingham, United Kingdom, last Thursday, July 6, as it operates a daily flight during the summer season on board the airline’s Boeing 787-8, which includes 254 seats, including 22 business class seats and 232 economy class seats.

The first Qatar Airways flight in more than three years landed at Birmingham Airport (BHX) Thursday at 13:15, six and a half hours after leaving Hamad International Airport (DOH).

Qatar Airways’ resumption of flights to Birmingham comes in time for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Formula 1® to help fans of this sport to watch the British Grand Prix, which takes place tomorrow, July 9.

Qatar Airways flies from its headquarters in Doha to five airports across the UK, operating up to 14 flights daily.

Daily flights to the UK are operated by the airline’s Boeing 787-8 aircraft. According to data from ch-aviation.com, Qatar Airways currently has 30 787-8s within its fleet, with an average age of nine years, each of which can seat a total of 254 passengers in a two-class configuration – 22 in Business Class and 232 in Business Class. In the economy class .. according to the site “simpleflying“.

Birmingham Airport chief executive Nick Barton said: “We are delighted to welcome Qatar Airways and the return of connectivity from Birmingham Airport to the Middle East, and beyond via their large network, something our customers have missed.”

He added, “Birmingham Airport is the global gateway to the West Midlands region, an economic powerhouse on a strong growth trajectory, which will support Qatar Airways’ operations.”

Earlier this year, Qatar Airways became the official sponsor of the Formula 1 race, succeeding Emirates Airlines. So it makes sense to restart the carrier’s services to Birmingham just days before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, which is about 60 miles from Birmingham Airport.

Qatar Airways has a growing presence and Birmingham is the airline’s fifth destination in the United Kingdom, where the airline already operates flights to London Heathrow (LHR), Manchester (MAN), London Gatwick (LGW) and Edinburgh (EDI).

Data from Cirium shows that during the month of July, the airline will operate a total of 439 flights in each direction between Doha and the UK. This equates to more than 145,000 seats, with flights operated by the following aircraft:

London Heathrow – 6 times daily on Airbuses – A350-900, A350-1000, A380, Boeing 777-200LR, and 777-300ER

Manchester – two or three times daily on Boeing 787-8, 787-9, 777-300ER

London Gatwick – twice daily on Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 787-8

Edinburgh – twice daily on a Boeing 787-8

Birmingham – once a day on a Boeing 787-8