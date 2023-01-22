A year of great turn and change in DPRK

This year will mark an important turning point in the course of development of Korean-style socialism and in history of the DPRK.

In 2023 the Korean people have to bring about the stable development of the national economy and substantial changes in improvement of the people’s standard of living by keeping up higher the fighting spirit of the year 2022.

Because only when they make a decisive advance in all sectors of socialist construction this year, the third year of key importance in implementing the five-year plan put forward at the Eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, can they successfully carry out the tasks set forth by the Party Congress and surely put socialist construction on a new stage of development.

Reviewing the year 2022 when the DPRK powerfully demonstrated its potentiality and spirit and the steadfastness of the Korean revolution and advanced socialist construction more vigorously, resolutely overcoming the unprecedentedly severe national crisis, the Sixth Plenary Meeting of the Eight Central Committee of the WPK defined 2023, in which it is faced with higher goals and huge tasks of carrying out the five-year plan for national economic development, as a year of making enormous strides in the development of the national economy and a year of attaining key goals in increasing production, implementing the strategy for readjustment and reinforcement and improving the people’s living standards and set it as the general direction of the new year’s work to further expand and develop the all-people struggle to open a new phase in socialist construction so as to provide a decisive guarantee for the fulfilment of the five-year plan.

This year, when the country is charged with challenging tasks to achieve the higher level of economic indexes than last year for the implementation of the five-year plan for national economic development, the central task in economic work is to execute the readjustment and reinforcement plan decided by the Eighth Party Congress by and large while pepping up production in all sectors and units.

The plenary meeting set the building of dwelling houses, a revolution for bringing about an epoch-making change and an undertaking most welcomed by the people, as the first and foremost policy task for this year, too.

This year, the third year of the construction of 50,000 flats in Pyongyang, a new street will be built with the construction of 10,000 flats in the second stage of housing development project in the Hwasong area and the rural construction to which the Party attaches great importance will go on invariably.

The spirit of self-reliance, considerable experience of street building gained in the past and the well-organized work system will be the useful assets in pushing the capital construction on a wider scale.

It is an important policy the WPK promotes at present to completely spruce up the country, while putting the overall national economy on the right track of stable development by expanding the production and capacity of the industrial sectors, the backbone of the national economy, and stoking up the flames of the revolution in construction more intensely.

Difficulties and trying ordeals will stand in the way of the Korean people this year, too. However, they will overcome all sorts of grave situations not by chance or with other’s help, but with the irresistible force peculiar to Juche Korea, and hasten the building of a prosperous and powerful country with vigour according to the plan and decision of the Party Central Committee and the timetable set out by it. They will also adorn this meaningful year, on which fall the 70th anniversary of the victory in the Fatherland Liberation War and the 75th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK, as a year of great turn and change to be recorded in the course of development of the country.

-Pyongyang Times

