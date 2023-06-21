“Aamal” announces the launch of the “Aamal Bicycle Walk” event

Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., one of the most prominent and largest business groups with diversified activities and one of the fastest growing in the region, has announced the launch of its upcoming event, “Bicycle Business Walk” as part of its social responsibility, and in cooperation with the Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation, with the aim of enhancing the participation of individuals community in sporting activities.

Aamal Company is keen on its commitment to actively participating in achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030 with its four pillars, including human development, and to be an important part of the vital role played by the private sector in community development and cooperation with various state institutions to benefit from its expertise in this field. The event was announced during a press conference held by Aamal Company in the presence of representatives of the Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation, where the two parties revealed the details of this march, which will start on November 17, 2023 of this year.

On this occasion, Mr. Rashid bin Ali Al Mansouri, CEO of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., said: “Aamal Bicycle Journey is part of Aamal’s commitment to social responsibility, which aims to improve the well-being of community members and encourage them to adopt a healthy lifestyle. At Aamal, we believe in the power of sports to make a positive impact, both physically and mentally.

By launching the Business Bike Walk, we aim to encourage our employees and the public in general to adopt sport as part of their lifestyle and to participate regularly in public sporting activities, and we look forward to this walking becoming an annual event that the public awaits. In turn, I encourage all citizens and residents to participate in this important event, which is only one of a series of business initiatives that aim to benefit society.”

For his part, Dr. Mohammed bin Jaham Al-Kuwari, President of the Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation, expressed his gratitude for the support and promotion provided by Aamal Company to local development through sports, specifically cycling, which is an integral part of the full commitment of the Federation to cooperate with all the various entities in Qatar. To spread the culture of cycling and make it a daily lifestyle.

He expressed the importance of opportunities and possibilities for cooperation with private sector companies to support cycling, and urged them to do so. In addition, the Qatar Cycling Federation is looking forward to further cooperation with a business company and other companies in the private sector, so that efforts will continue to achieve the federation’s vision for sports.