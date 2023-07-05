Aamal Services is looking to acquire Maintenance Solutions

Aamal Company, one of the most prominent and largest business groups with diversified activities in the region, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Aamal Services, intends to start negotiations with related parties to acquire Maintenance Management Solutions (MMS), which is wholly owned by Al Faisal Holding Company.

Maintenance Management Solutions (MMS) is one of the leading local companies in the field of facilities management, which provides integrated facilities management services, including preventive and corrective maintenance services, management of heavy and light technical and non-technical services, in addition to value-added engineering services.

The services provided by the company include electrical and mechanical maintenance, engineering solutions, energy resource management, air conditioning system solutions, outdoor and landscape maintenance solutions, and other services.

Mr. Rashid bin Ali Al Mansouri, Chief Executive Officer of Aamal Company, said, “Aamal’s growth strategy is based on two main axes, namely the development of the company’s existing activities and the establishment of innovative new activities. Since the Maintenance Management Solutions Company is considered one of the leading companies in Qatar, its inclusion in the business portfolio is considered a development of the activity of Aamal Services Company and a new source of revenue. He added, “We look forward to the completion of this acquisition, which is a good opportunity and an important addition to the diversification and integration of Aamal Services Company’s activities, and enhances its position as a preferred partner for leading companies in this field.”