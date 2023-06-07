Abdullah Abdul Ghani and Brothers concludes its participation in the Project Qatar exhibition with great success

Abdullah Abdulghani and Brothers Company concluded its first participation as a silver sponsor for Project Qatar 2023 exhibition, which came from the Industrial Solutions & Aftermarket Products sector in Abdullah Abdulghani and Brothers Company, and in his speech on the occasion of the participation, Mr. Yazan Mustafa, Senior General Manager said – The company’s car agencies “The participation of Abdullah Abdul-Ghani and his brothers in the Project Qatar exhibition this year comes out of our keenness to contribute to the process of development and economic development in the State of Qatar.”

He added, “During this participation, he presented the products and services of Abdullah Abdulghani & Brothers Company in the sectors of industrial solutions, storage systems, and car service products for companies operating in the Qatari market.”

He added, “We also aim to introduce customers to the latest technologies offered to the market, including electrical equipment that operates on batteries, which are considered environmentally friendly, in support of Qatar Vision 2030, and to meet with various entities related to the construction, storage and industry sectors in Qatar with the aim of identifying their goals and future needs while taking advantage of commercial opportunities and accompanying projects.” for the exhibition.

Mustafa talked about the company’s most prominent offerings at the exhibition, saying: The company offers many services, most notably:

Industrial solutions and storage systems including but not limited to:

– Material handling equipment and forklifts from Toyota (Japan) – Toyota Material Handling

– Warehouse equipment from BT (Sweden) – BT Warehouse Equipment

Warehouse racking systems from Godrej (India) – Godrej Storage Solution

– Giant air fans from Macro Air (USA) – MacroAir

Automotive Service Products including but not limited to:

– Vehicle tires from Sumitomo Corporation (Japan).

– Vehicle batteries from PowerZone (India).

Lubricants from S Oil (South Korea)

In his speech, he pointed out that Abdullah Abdulghani & Brothers Company occupied a distinguished position in the Qatari market in many areas such as:

In the field of industrial solutions and storage systems, the company has designed, supplied and implemented many major storage projects in all sectors, as Abdullah Abdul Ghani & Brothers Company is considered one of the main players in the Qatari market in this field by acquiring a market share estimated at 34% of the machinery market Warehousing and forklifts. Examples of the company’s main clients include: Gulf Warehousing Company, Ali Bin Ali Company, Milaha Company, Qatar Airways and many other companies. The company also provides an integrated service to its customers, including design, supply, implementation and after-sales services.

In the field of car service products, the company has developed a wide network of distributors to provide car service products such as tires, oils, batteries and others to the consumer through the sales points of these distributors, and the company is considered one of the main suppliers to companies, governmental and semi-governmental agencies with regard to their needs of these products .

The Abdullah Abdul Ghani & Brothers Company adopts future plans to provide the latest technologies in fields related to the company’s work sectors, including environmentally friendly products and products that raise the efficiency of work for Qatari companies, and to expand the base of products provided by the company within the sectors in which it operates, by providing the best materials With a reputation and quality to meet the requirements of the local market, and to strengthen companies with customers in the local market, which reflects positively on the level of service provided.