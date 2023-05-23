Abdullah Abdulghani & Brothers Company launches the Electric Mobility Initiative

Abdullah Abdulghani & Brothers Co. W.L.L. About starting a pilot program in partnership with Talabat, which aims to adopt electric bicycles as part of sustainable delivery solutions in the State of Qatar.

On this occasion, a reception was held at the headquarters of Abdullah Abdulghani & Brothers Company, during which an electric bike was handed over to Talabat Company for use in the pilot program. Mr. Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of the company, said, “This cooperation with Talabat contributes to providing innovative and sustainable solutions that support the environment in Qatar, as electric bicycles are an effective option for delivery service, due to low carbon emissions, low noise and efficient operation.”

Mr. Francisco Miguel Condeco Cayetano de Souza, General Manager of Talabat in Qatar, indicated that “the partnership with Abdullah Abdulghani & Brothers Company represents an important step in achieving the transition towards electric energy, as we are working to integrate electric bicycles into our operations, to provide efficient and environmentally friendly delivery solutions.” For our clients in Qatar »

Abdul Ghani Company included in its strategic plans the goals of Qatar Vision 2030, aiming to provide diverse and sustainable mobility solutions that are compatible with the needs of different industries. The company also seeks to contribute to environmental protection efforts by providing sustainable products and solutions that contribute to reducing carbon emissions, such as hybrid cars and electric bicycles.

The increasing interest in preserving the environment and climate change indicates that the electric bicycle market in Qatar is expected to witness significant growth in the coming period.

The electric bikes used in this pilot program, which are manufactured by the Spanish company Silence, are capable of reaching speeds of up to 100 km/h and can be charged at home. The battery can also be replaced with a charged one in minutes, which contributes to business continuity and maintains efficiency.