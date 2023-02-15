Abortion clinics sell baby body parts to customers

Abortion clinics in United States are even killing 8-month-old babies and selling their body parts to buyers, while some of the buyers are insisting that those bodies must remain “as intact as possible”.

Millions of citizens in the US were horrified in 2015 by the Center for Medical Progress’s undercover investigation detailing Planned Parenthood’s role in harvesting murdered baby body parts and selling them to medical researchers. Among the featured ghouls in that devastating expose was Dr. Jennefer Russo, employed at the time as Medical Director at Planned Parenthood of Orange & San Bernardino Counties in California.

From CMP’s March, 2016 report:

Russo confirms that her Planned Parenthood affiliate is currently working with a local biotech company to supply aborted fetal body parts: “Yeah, it’s Da Vinci,” she states. Da Vinci Biosciences, LLC, and its sister company, DV Biologics, LLC, are located in Orange County, CA and have been partnered with the local Planned Parenthood affiliate since 2008. Planned Parenthood Orange & San Bernardino Counties’ 2008 Annual Report lists Da Vinci Biosciences as one of the major financial donors to the abortion group.

“They take the whole specimen”, Russo explains about Da Vinci. Russo asks the undercover buyer, “You’re looking ideally for an intact specimen?” “As intact as possible”, the buyer replies.

Whereas it may have been thought at the time that, at the very least, those involved in this barbaric affair would be publicly shamed out of maintaining leading roles in the abortion and medical industries, nothing of the sort has occurred.

Cate Dyer, whose company StemExpress acquired fully intact aborted babies from Planned Parenthood clinics and sold them to researchers, was named 2021 “Businesswoman of the Year” by the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

That same year, The Sacramento Business Journal honored her as one of its Most Admired CEOs.

And the NBA’s Sacramento Kings partnered with her company to have it “serve as the team’s official local COVID-19 testing provider”.

Jennefer Russo has similarly emerged unscathed from the scandal. She is now “Chief Medical Officer” for the DuPont Clinic, an “all-trimester abortion” facility in Washington, DC.

On its website the clinic openly touts that it will kill your late-term baby for any reason. In fact, no reason is necessary at all:

Abortion after 26 weeks

If you are farther than 26 weeks into your pregnancy, we can still see you, regardless of your medical history, background, or fetal indications. We do not require any particular “reason” to be seen here – if you would like to terminate your pregnancy, we support you in that decision.

So much for all those scare stories in the big-box media about how these types of abortions are only done when babies with gruesome deformities are involved.

Eight months pregnant? No problem, DuPont’s FAQ section states:

How far into my pregnancy will you see me?

We provide care for patients through 31 weeks and 6 days of pregnancy. However, we have limited appointment availability so we encourage all prospective patients to call as soon as possible to ensure we have an appointment for you before the price increases or we aren’t able to provide care for you.

A late-term abortion customer testimonial section is the Yelp page of infanticide:

DuPont saved me from having to go through with what was a mistake that would cost me 18+ years of my life. I’m truly indebted to the entire staff there, I will never be able to thank them enough, and never be able to say enough nice things.

To anyone who has to get a late term abortion, go to DC. Go to DuPont. Above and beyond is an understatement.

Pro-life site Live Action last November reported that DuPont is eager to open a California branch:

Ahead of the possible passage of Proposition 1, which would allow abortion to birth for any reason in California, DuPont Clinic, the Washington D.C.-based abortion business that commits “all-trimester” abortions, has announced plans to open a location in Los Angeles in the fall of 2023.

