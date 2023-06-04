Adopting the best global environmental standards

Hamad International Airport supports the United Nations World Environment Day 2023 initiative “Beat Plastic Pollution”, which aims to encourage people and companies around the world to reduce plastic consumption and shift towards a circular economy. HIA’s environmental sustainability goals include reducing greenhouse gas emissions and managing waste. In this context, Hamad International Airport seeks to address waste management operations and enhance communication with business partners and government agencies in order to adopt the best environmental standards that have a positive impact on the environment.

plastic pollution

Through an enhanced waste management system put in place by the airport, about 40% of waste generated from airport operations in fiscal year 2022-2023, including 736 tons of plastic waste, was reused or recycled. Non-recyclable waste is also used. to produce electricity.

The Oryx Airport Hotel, located in the departures area, has replaced plastic with more sustainable solutions. Replacing plastic water bottles with 76% plant-based eco-friendly ones, adopting bamboo tags for all guestroom key cards, using recycled paper for all in-house printing, and replacing plastic hotel amenities with more biodegradable materials.

In order to maintain the advantages and requirements of green spaces at the airport, organic fertilizers resulting from recycled waste are used, and this was presented as one of the initiatives of Hamad International Airport’s partnership with the Ministry of Municipality. Through a dedicated sewage treatment plant at the airport, 100% of the sewage is reused to irrigate trees and plants inside the airport, with the result that no sewage is discharged into the sea.

As part of its commitment to protecting the environment and its goal of achieving “zero waste,” Hamad International Airport has begun operations to enhance its waste management systems, resulting in the transfer of more than 1,200 tons of waste from landfills to sorting, recycling and energy generation every month.

Energy conservation

Since the airport was under construction, energy conservation was one of the environmental components that were taken into consideration, as a structural design was adopted to allow the conservation of energy needed for cooling, in addition to the selection of solar materials for the installation of roofs and walls. Hamad International Airport has also implemented several environmental initiatives and controls to reduce energy use in its day-to-day operations such as optimizing the cooling system, smart metering, ambient air quality, noise monitoring, and incorporating LED lighting to control and reduce the airport’s carbon dioxide emissions. HIA’s efforts to reduce overall CO2 emissions have been recognized by the renewal of the Level 3 Carbon Emissions Accreditation Program for Airports issued by Airports Council International. The airport has also achieved ISO 14001 Asset Management System certification as a result of the effective implementation and full compliance with the requirements of ISO 14001:2015.

The Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) from the Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD) awarded a 4-star rating to six of the airport’s projects as part of its recent expansion plan, which includes the “Orchard” garden, the “Oryx Garden” hotel, the “North Plaza” lounges, and the “Al-Murjan” lounge. Business Class – That Garden”, separate baggage transfer terminal, cargo hold and live animal care area.