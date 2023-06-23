After Eid al-Adha holiday.. Investors are waiting for financial market trends

The Qatar Stock Exchange index ended this week’s trading, down by 1.61 percent, at 10106 points, with 4 sectors declining and three sectors rising.

In an exclusive statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Mr. Ramzi Qasimia, the financial advisor, indicated that the transport sector benefited from the current week’s trading as a result of the distinguished performance of Milaha and Nakilat shares.

In this context, the financial advisor attributed the negative weekly performance of the general index to the continued effects of the FTSE Russell index review on the Qatar Stock Exchange, especially after adjusting the weights of some listed companies, in addition to the early entry of investors into the atmosphere of the blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday and the accompanying state of anticipation for market trends in the period that follows. Eid.

He said, “Investors preferred to wait and not take new positions, waiting after the Eid holiday and the mid-term results, which are expected to be positive results for companies in the transport, banking and financial services sectors, especially with stock prices reaching levels attractive to purchase, as the profitability multiple of listed Qatari companies reaches less than 12.” percent, which are attractive levels for investment compared to regional markets

Mr. Ramzi Qasimia noted that the market and the investors behind it are in a state of anticipation to activate some of the investment tools that were announced in the recent period, such as lending and borrowing securities and short selling, which will enhance the market’s liquidity, increase its depth and attract more investors.