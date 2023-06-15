Al-Binali met with his counterpart… Strengthening cooperation with Morocco in the financial markets

His Excellency Dr. Tami bin Ahmed Al-Binali, Chairman of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, met with Mrs. Nazha Hayat, President of the Moroccan Capital Markets Authority, on the sidelines of the third day of the IOSCO meetings in Thailand.

This meeting comes within the framework of exchanging views and ideas on issues of common concern, and shedding light on the challenges facing capital markets in the Arab world. His Excellency Dr. Tami bin Ahmed Al-Binali discussed with his counterpart in Morocco ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the Qatar Financial Markets Authority and the QFMA. The Moroccan capital market, in addition to discussing ways to develop joint efforts to improve the performance of capital markets and achieve financial sustainability in the two brotherly countries.