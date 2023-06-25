Al Masraf and MasterCard launch the summer campaign

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) launched the summer campaign in cooperation with MasterCard, an exclusive campaign for credit and debit card holders from MasterCard, where everyone has the opportunity to win 10,000 riyals, and win 250,000 riyals as a grand prize out of a total of 450,000 riyals.

21 winners will be chosen at random in the presence of official representatives from the bank and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This campaign will continue until September 9, 2023, when one winner will receive a reward of 250,000 riyals at the end of the campaign, and his cumulative expenses must reach 50,000 riyals during the campaign period to have a chance to enter the draw. In addition to 20 winners, each of whom will receive 10,000 riyals every week throughout the campaign period, as each use of 500 riyals equals one chance to enter the draw. Customers can double their chances of entering the draw using their MasterCard cards the more they use or shop outside Qatar.

One winner will be chosen for each week during the first two weeks of the campaign, while two winners will be chosen each week for the subsequent nine weeks. The winners will be announced at the end of each month, and in September the final prize draw will take place. During this draw, the grand prize winner will be announced along with the winners of the last four weeks of the campaign.

Mr. Dr. said. Anand, General Manager, Retail Banking Group, said: “Our appreciation for our relationship with our customers has always been our top priority, and this is reflected in our new campaign, which shows the bank’s commitment to rewarding its valued customers. We are pleased to provide more rewards to our customers in cooperation with MasterCard when they use MasterCard credit and debit cards.

For his part, Mr. Erdem Shakar, Director of MasterCard in Qatar and Kuwait, said: “MasterCard and the bank share an interest in rewarding customers with unique offers and valuable gifts, and we are pleased to announce the exclusive summer offer, our latest exclusive campaign, which will give our valued customers exceptional opportunities to win valuable prizes for spend on their daily purchases.