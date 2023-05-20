Al Masraf receives prestigious awards from MEED Magazine

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has been awarded “Best Retail Bank in Qatar” and Excellence in Customer Service and Excellence in Mobile Banking Services for the year 2023 from “MEED” magazine, in recognition of its dedication to providing retail banking services, outstanding customer service and advanced banking solutions via cell phone.

The bank was awarded the “Best Retail Bank in Qatar” award in recognition of its innovative, customer-focused approach to retail banking, which helped it achieve leadership in this field.

The bank’s interest in providing personalized and convenient banking solutions contributed to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and satisfying them. The recognition for Excellence in Customer Service highlights the Bank’s commitment to placing its customers at the center of its operations.

The bank has earned a reputation for focusing on customers and satisfying them by providing a seamless banking experience tailored to their unique needs. The Bank has consistently demonstrated its dedication to ensuring that the financial needs of its customers are met with the utmost care and attention.

As for “Excellence in Mobile Banking Services”, it is considered a tribute to the bank’s efforts in providing advanced digital solutions to customers. It made banking services easy, convenient and secure by innovating and developing the mobile banking platform.

The bank adopts a customer-centric approach and constantly strives to introduce innovative products and services to provide an enhanced experience for its customers. The development of the bank’s digital capabilities was a great focus and attention, which led to the introduction of innovative products and services for the first time in the Qatari market through the mobile application. The bank’s commitment to sustainability is also reflected in environmentally friendly digital payment options.

Mr. Dr. said. Anand, General Manager, Retail Banking Group: “These awards highlight our commitment to promoting sustainable growth and providing an exceptional banking experience to our valued customers. This achievement is testament to our commitment to responsible growth, not only for the benefit of our customers, but for our employees, shareholders and society as a whole. By placing the needs of our customers at the forefront of our priorities, we have been able to drive innovation in the financial sector, introducing new products and services and pioneering features on the mobile application. These awards confirm our commitment to investing in digital innovation, which enables us to meet the changing requirements of our customers.”