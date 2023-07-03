Al Meera launches a campaign in cooperation with Dukhan Bank

As part of its celebration of the International Day to Reduce the Use of Plastic Bags, Al Meera Consumer Goods Company announced the launch of a special campaign entitled “I am not plastic” as a new step towards fulfilling its commitment to reduce the use of plastic bags and preserve the environment for future generations.

The organization of this campaign in cooperation with Dukhan Bank comes in line with the continuous efforts and common visions of the two institutions to enhance sustainability and their goals of social responsibility and move towards a healthy and clean environment for all.

Mr. Yousef Ali Al-Obaidan, CEO of Al Meera, said: “As a leading national retail company that performs its mission to serve society responsibly, we have placed the protection of our environment at the top of our priorities and an integral part of our commitments. Therefore, we will continue to play our vital role in this regard and expand our awareness efforts.” So that we all live in a clean and safe society and preserve the ecosystem for future generations, taking advantage of the unique opportunity offered by the International Day to Reduce the Use of Plastic Bags to involve all groups and segments of society to jointly achieve this goal.

He added, “Through this initiative, we are directing community members to use reusable shopping bags instead of plastic bags in order to reduce the volume of plastic waste, as no one can deny the ability of teamwork to make a broad positive impact, so there will still be cooperation.” We are close with the various concerned government institutions and other socially responsible organizations to launch more campaigns and community initiatives in order to change our environmental reality for the better and build a better future for the people of Qatari society.”

Mr. Ahmed Hashim, Acting CEO of Dukhan Bank, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with Al Meera in this initiative with the aim of protecting the environment from the impact of plastic bags, especially as this partnership comes in line with Dukhan Bank’s environmental, social and corporate governance strategy, in addition to our common goals to enhance sustainable environmental practices.

He added, “We realize that protecting the environment and preserving natural resources for future generations is a collective responsibility for all members of society and institutional and commercial entities. Therefore, we are continuing this work, hoping to contribute to laying the building blocks of a sustainable environment for current and future generations.”

On July 3 of each year, the world celebrates the International Day to Reduce the Use of Plastic Bags as an initiative aimed at reducing the use of plastic bags, as the focus is on raising awareness about the harmful effects caused by plastic bags, and it is also part of the efforts aimed at reducing the rate of use of products. Plastics in general, launched in September 2016, has been joined by nearly 1,500 different organizations around the world.

In celebration of this day, Al Meera launched a special edition of eco-friendly shopping bags, which were made available to customers across Al Meera’s network of branches a week ago, with the aim of urging customers to use them instead of plastic bags that are harmful to the environment.

In the same context, Al Meera will continue to launch several campaigns to raise community awareness of the importance of preserving and sustaining the environment and the best sustainable practices in accordance with its social responsibility program and in line with the environmental pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al Meera also worked to reduce plastic waste during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 by providing a special edition of reusable shopping bags compatible with the general logo of the World Cup and the National Day of the State of Qatar to more than a million football fans who came to Qatar to enjoy the tournament matches.

In addition, Al Meera has contributed – with the participation of its customers – to the recycling of more than 45.5 million plastic bottles and metal cans so far through recycling machines in its branches, and granted customers reward points worth 1 million Qatari riyals to motivate them to actively participate in these efforts.

It should be noted that the International Day to Reducing the Use of Plastic Bags is one of the activities and initiatives that Al Meera constantly unveils in an effort to support the economic, human, social and environmental development pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030.