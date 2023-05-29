Al Rayan Bank of Britain moves its headquarters to the West End of London

Al Rayan Bank Britain, a subsidiary of Masraf Al Rayan, the leading Islamic bank in Qatar, has announced plans to move its London headquarters to a new location in the West End. This step is part of the bank’s strategy to enhance its presence and better serve its customers in the UK market. The new headquarters is located at No. 4 Stratford Place, W1C, and will be Al Rayan Bank’s headquarters and registered head office in place of the bank’s previous London offices at 15 Stratford Place and 44 Hans Crescent. The new headquarters building dates back to the 18th century and has undergone a high specification renovation to provide comfortable work desks.

Mr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer of Masraf Al Rayan, said: “The opening of Al Rayan Bank’s new headquarters in London’s West End is a natural development for us as we continue to grow and strengthen our position in the UK market.” He added, “The new building will provide state-of-the-art facilities and first-class facilities for our customers, which will enable us to better serve them in the British market.”