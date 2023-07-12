Al Rayan Bank opens its new headquarters in London

Al Rayan Bank celebrated the opening of its new headquarters in London in an event that included the presence of dignitaries from Masraf Al Rayan Group, headed by Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Masraf Al Rayan, and Mr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, CEO of Masraf Al Rayan Group. and Mr. and Michael Williams, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Rayan Bank.

The opening ceremony was also attended by His Excellency Mr. Fahd bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom, and a number of key customers and members of the Board of Directors from both Al Rayan Bank (United Kingdom) and the owner bank from Qatar, Masraf Al Rayan.

The 18th century building at Stratford Place WNC is a 10,000 sq ft five storey building purchased in 2022 and has undergone major renovations to a high specification to offer modern standard office space and first class facilities customers while preserving its ancient architectural character.

Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Masraf Al Rayan, said, “The opening of the new headquarters marks a significant milestone in our journey and reinforces Al Rayan Bank’s position as a pioneer in the field of Islamic finance in the United Kingdom.

He stressed that the remarkable progress achieved by Al Rayan Bank is evidence of the group’s firm commitment to excellence, and we will remain committed to supporting the bank and all its employees in their pursuit of innovation and setting new standards.

For his part, Mr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, CEO of Masraf Al Rayan Group, said: “The opening of our new headquarters in London is a very important achievement for Masraf Al Rayan Group, as it establishes our position as a prominent financial institution. This state-of-the-art facility embodies our determination to provide the best banking services to our valued customers. Through this strategic investment, we are strengthening our international presence and our capabilities to meet the needs of our customers from Qatar and the world. This state-of-the-art facility also embodies our dedication to providing unparalleled service and excellence to our valued customers.”

In turn, Mr. Michael Williams, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Rayan Bank, said: “The new headquarters is more than just a space that dazzles the senses. This step complements the strong growth witnessed in the bank’s operations, as we achieved record financial performance last year, driven by our new strategic focus on commercial banking and services for premium customers.