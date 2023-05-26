Al Rayyan celebrates the graduation of “Kawadir” employees

Masraf Al Rayan announced the graduation of six of its employees within the eighth batch of the National Program “Financial Cadres” 2023, which was one of its main sponsors. The program launched by Qatar Finance and Business Academy, in partnership with the Qatar Central Bank and a number of strategic partners, works to qualify graduates or recent employees to assume leadership positions in the financial services sector, in commitment to supporting the development goals that are a major focus of Qatar National Vision 2030. The graduation ceremony took place in the presence of A group of senior officials in the banking and financial sector.

Based on its responsibility to support Qatari competencies and enable them to familiarize themselves with the mechanism of banking work, Masraf Al Rayan gave three recent graduates of the Kawader program the opportunity to train in the departments of the bank’s departments, and to engage in work in the banking industry, which is witnessing exponential growth today.

In this context, Mr. Hamad Al-Kubaisi, Head of the Human Resources Department of Masraf Al Rayan Group, noted that this type of program encourages Qatari youth to develop their competencies in line with market requirements as stipulated in the national vision, and said: “Masraf Al Rayan is keen to support and develop competencies National, with a commitment to provide it with all facilities so that it excels in its production, hones its skills, and occupies the leadership position in the financial and banking sector. This is what is stipulated in the terms of our strategy for social responsibility, which aims to support Qatari youth and help them achieve their ambitions.” He added, “We are pleased with the graduation of a number of our qualified employees within the eighth batch of the financial cadres program, which will undoubtedly be a major support for their development and the growth of their professional future.”

The program aims to pave the way for Qataris – recent graduates or those who have recently joined the labor market, in the financial and business sector, in addition to encouraging future generations to learn about these disciplines and develop their aspirations and skills, by providing distinguished professional development programs and certificates from internationally accredited centers. .